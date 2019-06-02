GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A classic case of a good person getting recognized for their actions!

Grand Rapids Police shared a photo of Sgt. Jim Wojczynski shoveling a driveway on the city's Northeast Side last winter was among 12 images selected by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for demonstrating exceptional community policing.

Nearly 150 law enforcement agencies participating in the DOJ's fifth annual Community Policing in Action photo contest, but the photo of Sgt. Wojczynski's good deed made it to the top.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Jim Wojczynski was busted by a teammate this morning on Aberdeen St NE showing his kind heart and strong back. He came across this 95 year old Grand Rapids resident shoveling out her driveway...

