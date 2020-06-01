13 Loves Pets and hockey. Join us for another fun 13 ON YOUR SIDE night with the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:05 p.m.

Not only will it be a great time with some great hockey, it's going to help a great organization: Pound Buddies.

Bring a donation of items listed below and you will be entered to win upgraded club seats for another 'Jacks game!

Pound Buddies always needs paper towels, liquid detergent, clumping cat litter and bleach to help care for their furry friends. Please do not bring anything not on the list. They cannot take food or treats.

The team will also bring few dogs looking for a good home and some scratches.

Pound Buddies provides shelter for homeless, abused or neglected dogs and cats and helps them get into loving new homes.

If you bring donated items you can win upgraded seats to the Jack's Club. In the club you have exclusive access to all-inclusive hot food, cold beer, wine and soft drinks.

It's the second 13 ON YOUR SIDE night of the season and the station wanted to have an impact on the community. With the new 13 Loves Pets initiative, it was a perfect combination.

The Muskegon Lumberjacks immediately jumped on board with the idea. Let's come together and help out a group that does so much for our furry friends. Come on out and experience a great time!

And you might win a chance to play a game during intermission with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE talent.

