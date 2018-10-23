GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is going red and white for Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan, and to thank the patients and staff -- Ronald McDonald himself came to the hospital for a visit.

On Tuesday morning more than 100 hospital staff and patients wore red and white mittens in support of Ronald McDonald House's #GiveAHand campaign.

During the campaign, which runs through October 28, red and write stripped mittens are available for $5 at McDonald's restaurants across the state. Proceeds from mitten sales benefit five of Michigan's Ronald McDonald Houses in Grand Rapid, Detroit, Lansing and Ann Arbor.

The Ronald McDonald Houses provide a "home away from home" for more than 3,200 families of ill children each year. The Houses provide full support systems for the families, transportation services, kitchen, laundry, living rooms, and study, work and play areas. They also provide support services that connect families with each other.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM