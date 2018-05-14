GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Soon enough the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will be back on and today, 13 ON YOUR SIDE learned more about the mission of the big event.

The Meijer LPGA Classic is happening from June 12 to June 17 at the Blythfield Country Club. This year's goal is to raise a million dollars for food pantries in West Michigan.

This year's Grand Taste Food Event will be where you can get samples of food and drinks from local restaurants, breweries and Meijer vendors. New this year, the Grand Taste Gardens will be open and feature live music, chef demonstrations, games and even more food.

As for the golf tournament itself, all four previous Meijer LPGA Classic winners are locked in to play this year -- as well as some other up-and-coming golf stars.

To learn even more about the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, visit their website. If you're interested in purchasing tickets click here.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

