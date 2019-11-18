WALKER, Mich. — As you get ready to sit down to your Thanksgiving meal, you may want to snap a picture. Posting that photo with the hashtag #MeijerSimplyGive will help families here in West Michigan this holiday.

Meijer has announced it will donate a meal to its Simply Give program every time a photo of food is publicly posted on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook and is tagged with #MeijerSimplyGive between now and November 28, 2019.

It's called the Don't Just Share the Photo, Share the Meal campaign. The Simply Give program helps provide food for local food pantries right here in West Michigan.

The company has pledge to give up to $1 million to the program as part of the drive. Feeding America says each dollar donated equals ten meals.

After the Don't Just Share the Photo, Share the Meal campaign Meijer is still offering ways to help your local food pantries. When you check out at your local Meijer, you can make a ten dollar donation to the Simply Give Program. From December 3 until December 13, Meijer will double match that donation. So, your $10 turns into a $30 donation. You can still donate at the register even after that, until January 4.

