Meijer donates $1.1M to Simply Give, despite LPGA Classic cancellation

The retailer made the sizable donation to support the food pantry network despite the tournament's cancellation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Meijer announced today a donation of $1.1 million to its Simply Give hunger relief program on behalf of the tournament.

“Meijer is committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve, which is more important now than ever before,” Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic, said in a press release Monday. “Although this year’s tournament has been cancelled, we didn’t want our food pantry partners to feel that loss, especially given the increased need they’ve seen these past few months.”

Traditionally, proceeds from the tournament — and each of the week’s festivities — benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2019 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the six previous tournaments have generated more than $5.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

The 2020 donation will match the 2019 donation, bringing the tournaments’ total contribution to $6.3 million. The $1.1 million donation will be divided equally among more than 435 food pantry partners across the Midwest, providing each of them an additional $2,500 to feed hungry families.

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic will be held June 7-13 at Blythefield Country Club.

