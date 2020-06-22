Meijer donates $1.1M to Simply Give, despite LPGA Classic cancellation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Meijer announced today a donation of $1.1 million to its Simply Give hunger relief program on behalf of the tournament.
“Meijer is committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve, which is more important now than ever before,” Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic, said in a press release Monday. “Although this year’s tournament has been cancelled, we didn’t want our food pantry partners to feel that loss, especially given the increased need they’ve seen these past few months.”
RELATED: 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic canceled
Traditionally, proceeds from the tournament — and each of the week’s festivities — benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2019 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the six previous tournaments have generated more than $5.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.
The 2020 donation will match the 2019 donation, bringing the tournaments’ total contribution to $6.3 million. The $1.1 million donation will be divided equally among more than 435 food pantry partners across the Midwest, providing each of them an additional $2,500 to feed hungry families.
The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic will be held June 7-13 at Blythefield Country Club.
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Hudsonville Community Fair canceled due to COVID-19
- Grand Rapids' Fourth of July fireworks canceled
- ArtPrize 2020 canceled due to pandemic
- Remainder of Drive season canceled by G League
- Ottawa County Fair canceled
- 28th Street Metro Cruise canceled due to COVID-19
- 2020 Coast Guard Festival canceled
- Ionia Free Fair canceled this year because of coronavirus
- Grandville's annual Fourth of July celebration canceled due to COVID-19
- American Hockey League cancels remainder of 2019-20 season, Calder Cup Playoffs
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.