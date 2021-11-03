Meijer gives an extra $1M to Simply Give food banks

The donation comes on the heels of the $7.6 million the program generated throughout 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced Thursday that it's giving its Simply Give food pantry partners an extra $1 million.

“It has become clearer just how vital food pantries are to an increasing number of families, and we recognize the continued strain COVID-19 has placed on them as they struggle to keep their shelves stocked,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We believe the Simply Give program makes a tremendous difference in the communities we serve and are happy to make this additional contribution.”

The $1 million gift will be divided equally among the retailer’s 347 food pantry partners that participated in the 2020 Simply Give program. It also brings the program’s overall Simply Give donation to more than $62 million – or 620 million meals – since the program’s 2008 inception. According to Feeding America, $1 equals 10 meals.

The retailer’s winter Simply Give campaign is already underway. Customers can help stock the shelves of a food pantry in their community by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout at their local Meijer now through April 10. At the end of the campaign, the donation cards are then converted into food-only gift cards and given to the store’s partner food pantry to serve those facing food insecurity in that customer’s neighborhood.

On March 13 and April 3, Meijer will double match any Simply Give cards purchased, effectively tripling a customer’s contribution.

Customers shopping online using Meijer pickup or home delivery can also purchase Simply Give donation cards as an add-on to their orders.

