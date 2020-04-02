GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer says its Simply Give program had another successful year of working closely with customers, team members and its food pantry partners to help stock local food pantries with supplies.

According to a press release from the grocer, the 2019 Simply Give holiday campaign generated more than $1.7 million in donations -- the equivalent of more than 17 million meals for community food pantry partners throughout the Midwest.

Meijer stores in the Grand Rapids region raised more than $130,000 during 2019’s holiday campaign for Simply Give to support local food pantries.

One store in the area did especially well this holiday season. Meijer said the 28th Street Meijer earned more than $30,000 for the Plymouth Heights Christian Reformed Church Food Pantry.

The Simply Give program is the hallmark of Meijer's hunger relief efforts. It has been stocking the shelves of pantries since 2008 and generated more than $50 million in meals to feed hungry families.

Learn more about Simply Give and how you can donate here.

RELATED VIDEO:

More community outreach stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.