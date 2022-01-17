13 ON YOUR SIDE Toys for Tots drive helped over 33,000 children in 2021

Thanks to the generosity of West Michigan businesses, schools, churches and other donations, the campaign served more than 33,000 children.

MICHIGAN, USA — While most people have put away the tree and tinsel, the hard-working "elves" with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Toys for Tots campaign have completed their final tabulations for the 2021 drive.

Thanks to the generosity of West Michigan businesses, schools, churches, and other donations, the campaign served more than 33,000 children.

When the drive kicked off in the fall, it was clear that the need was particularly great for toys.

Registrations for toys surpassed last year's record high.

Each child receives more than just one toy, and the parent or guardian gets to pick out age-appropriate toys for each of their children including stocking stuffers.

The 2021 School Spirit Challenge gave the drive a big boost, as more than 40 area schools collected thousands of toys.

Parkside Elementary School in Rockford won the $1,300 prize given to a participating school.

You can always make a monetary donation online here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.