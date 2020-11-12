And the winner is... 13 ON YOUR SIDE wraps up 2020 School Spirit Challenge toy drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Each year, 13 ON YOUR SIDE gets in the spirit of the holiday giving season with the School Spirit Challenge!
Schools from all across West Michigan help set up a collection drive for Toys for Tots. And schools that signed up got the chance to win $1000 on Friday, Dec. 11.
Normally, 13 ON YOUR SIDE hosts a special School Spirit Challenge show to wrap up the toy donation drive, but due to COVID-19, that couldn't happen.
This year, we decided to enlist the help of Santa to announce who won.
Congrats to Wesley School in Muskegon for winning this year's School Spirit Challenge!
