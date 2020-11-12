x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Toys For Tots

And the winner is... 13 ON YOUR SIDE wraps up 2020 School Spirit Challenge toy drive

Schools from all across West Michigan gathered toys to donate to Toys for Tots, and while we can celebrate like we normally do -- it's still a big deal!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Each year, 13 ON YOUR SIDE gets in the spirit of the holiday giving season with the School Spirit Challenge!

Schools from all across West Michigan help set up a collection drive for Toys for Tots. And schools that signed up got the chance to win $1000 on Friday, Dec. 11. 

Normally, 13 ON YOUR SIDE hosts a special School Spirit Challenge show to wrap up the toy donation drive, but due to COVID-19, that couldn't happen. 

This year, we decided to enlist the help of Santa to announce who won.

Congrats to Wesley School in Muskegon for winning this year's School Spirit Challenge!

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.