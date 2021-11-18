x
Toys For Tots

List of Toys for Tots registration deadlines

Christmas is coming up quick, and if your family wants to take part in the Toys for Tots campaign, you'll want to sign up soon. Here is our list of deadlines:
If you'd like to receive a toy from the 2021 Toys for Tots campaign, time is running out to sign up. 

Here are the deadlines to sign up in West Michigan: 

DEADLINE TO REGISTER TO RECEIVE TOYS

Kent County                                                                         Dec. 8

Ottawa/Allegan/VanBuren Counties                                  Nov. 15

Muskegon County                                                               Dec. 3

Montcalm County                                                                Dec. 4   

Ionia County                                                                         Dec. 1   

Oceana County                                                                     Dec. 12

Newaygo County                                                                  Dec. 3                     

Mecosta/Osceola/Lake                                                         Dec. 1

Visit www.toysfortots.org to register in your county.

Members of the West Michigan community are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes located at local businesses. At Christmas, the gifts are distributed to the less fortunate children in the community.

