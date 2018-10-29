Each year 13 ON YOUR SIDE gets in the spirit of the holiday giving season with the School Spirit Challenge. Schools from all across West Michigan can register to help set up a collection drive for Toys for Tots. You can email or call our Catherine Behrendt to get started. Her number is (616) 559-1481.

Schools that sign up before Thanksgiving have a chance to win $1000 during our live School Spirit Challenge show on December 14.

The School Spirit Challenge officially begins on November 19. 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings will keep you updated on the number of toys each school has collected so far throughout the challenge. The toys collected by each school will go to children in the same area.

You can even drop off toys at the 13 ON YOUR SIDE studio after November 19.

If you want to sign-up for receive toys, call 2-1-1. Registration will close by Thanksgiving, November 22.

