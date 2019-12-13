GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christmas is fast approaching and students in West Michigan are doing what they can to make the holidays brighter for other children who might not otherwise be able to experience the joy of unwrapping gifts on Christmas Day.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has been a longtime partner with Toys for Tots and has been collecting toys for our annual School Spirit Challenge. More than 70 schools from Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Allegan, Ionia, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oceana counties participated in the event and over 15,000 toys have been gathered.

Hundreds of students traveled to the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Studios to share their toy totals during the School Spirit Challenge finale. Huge trucks are loaded up with all the new, unwrapped toys and will be donated to children in the respective areas. The finale event is always fun -- students get to meet their favorite news anchors and enjoy breakfast at the station.

RELATED: Toys for Tots 2019 drop-off locations

RELATED: 13 ON YOUR SIDE Toys for Tots 2019 School Spirit Scoreboard

As always, thank you to all of our partners and supporters who make this all possible, and especially to all the people who generously donated their toys, money, and time to the School Spirit Challenge effort.

Happy Holidays from 13 ON YOUR SIDE!

►Follow along on the fun: www.wzzm13.com/toysfortots

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.