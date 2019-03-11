GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — November is a big month for us here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE as we get ready for our annual Toys for Tots campaign.

We're inviting West Michigan students to join our School Spirit Challenge by encouraging schools across our area to start a toy drive for those in need. Our big wrap-up day is Friday, Dec. 13, when students will appear on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning show to officially submit their donations.

To learn more about the campaign or to sign your school up, email Catherine Behrendt at catherinebehrendt@13onyourside.com or call 616-559-1481.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.