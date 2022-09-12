13 ON YOUR SIDE Toys for Tots School Spirit Challenge 2022 wraps up with big finale

WALKER, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE is celebrating the end of our School Spirit Challenge!
Schools across West Michigan joined forces to collect hundreds of toys for Toys for Tots in a friendly competition.
Friday morning, many schools stopped by the 13 ON YOUR SIDE studio to take part in our big collection drive.
Ridgeview Elementary School in Sparta will be taking home the grand prize of $1,300 for their participation in the School Spirit Challenge.
Here's the list of schools that took part in the School Spirt Challenge this year:
- Hart Middle School
- Muskegon Middle School
- Alto Elementary School
- Belding Middle School
- East Kentwood High School
- Grand Rapids University Prep Academy
- Greenville High School
- Ionia High School
- Meadow Ridge Elementary School
- New Branches Charter Academy – Grand Rapids
- Pioneer Resources
- St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School – Grand Rapids
- Belmont Elementary – Rockford
- Byron Center High School
- Grandville High School
- Kenowa Hills Middle School
- Kent City Elementary School
- Kent City Middle School
- Kent City High School
- Kent City Schools
- New Era Elementary School
- Newaygo Middle School
- Parkside Elementary School – Rockford
- Pine Grove Learning Center – Wyoming
- Shelby High School
- Shelby Middle School
- Shelby Schools
- St. John Vianney Catholic School - Wyoming
- St. Patrick Catholic School - Portland
- The Goddard School – Grandville
- Thomas Read Elementary School – Shelby
If you'd like to donate to Toys for Tots this holiday season, it's not too late.
Check out our list of dropoff locations across West Michigan here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.