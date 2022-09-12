13 ON YOUR SIDE Toys for Tots School Spirit Challenge 2022 wraps up with big finale

Ridgeview Elementary School in Sparta will be taking home the grand prize of $1,300 for their participation in the School Spirit Challenge!

WALKER, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE is celebrating the end of our School Spirit Challenge!

Schools across West Michigan joined forces to collect hundreds of toys for Toys for Tots in a friendly competition.

Friday morning, many schools stopped by the 13 ON YOUR SIDE studio to take part in our big collection drive.

Ridgeview Elementary School in Sparta will be taking home the grand prize of $1,300 for their participation in the School Spirit Challenge.

Here's the list of schools that took part in the School Spirt Challenge this year:

Hart Middle School

Muskegon Middle School

Alto Elementary School

Belding Middle School

East Kentwood High School

Grand Rapids University Prep Academy

Greenville High School

Ionia High School

Meadow Ridge Elementary School

New Branches Charter Academy – Grand Rapids

Pioneer Resources

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School – Grand Rapids

Belmont Elementary – Rockford

Byron Center High School

Grandville High School

Kenowa Hills Middle School

Kent City Elementary School

Kent City Middle School

Kent City High School

Kent City Schools

New Era Elementary School

Newaygo Middle School

Parkside Elementary School – Rockford

Pine Grove Learning Center – Wyoming

Shelby High School

Shelby Middle School

Shelby Schools

St. John Vianney Catholic School - Wyoming

St. Patrick Catholic School - Portland

The Goddard School – Grandville

Thomas Read Elementary School – Shelby

If you'd like to donate to Toys for Tots this holiday season, it's not too late.

Check out our list of dropoff locations across West Michigan here.

