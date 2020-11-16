Full Toys for Tots, county-by-county drop-off lists for 2019 holiday season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here's a list of all of the drop-off locations for Toys for Tots, organized by county.

Members of the community can drop-off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes positioned in local businesses. Coordinators pick up these toys and store them in central warehouses where the toys are sorted by age and gender.

At Christmas, coordinators, with the assistance of local social welfare agencies, church groups, and other local community agencies, distribute the toys to the less fortunate children of the community.

While Toys for Tots coordinators organize, coordinate and manage the campaign, the ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys.

Toys for Tots 2020 drop-off locations

KENT COUNTY

Ada

Ada Township Fire Department

Ada Village General Store

Belmont

Midwest Properties ERA Powered

Byron Center

Van Eerden Trucking

Break Room Therapy

Kent District Library - Byron Twp. Branch

Byron Township Fire Dept.

Chemical Bank

New Salem General Store

Caledonia

Caledonia Fire Department

Full Armor Cycle LLC

Dutton Fire Department

Wireless Zone

Kent District Library - Caledonia Twp. Branch

Cedar Springs

Cedar Springs Post

Wireless Zone

Rowland Surplus Sales

Comstock Park

Eastbrook Auto Wash

Perrin Motors

Kent District Library - Comstock Park Branch

Menards Inc

Comfort Suites

Flowerland

Applebee's

Kent District Library - Alpine Twp. Branch

Michigan First Credit Union

Pep Boys

East Grand Rapids

Kent District Library - East Grand Rapids Brand

East Grand Rapids Dept. of Public Safety

Grand Rapids

Appletree Early Care

Billy's Lounge

Grand Rapids Fire Department - Bridge St. Station

Grand Rapids Fire Department - Burton St. Station

Grand Rapids Fire Department - Chester St. Station

Grand Rapids Fire Department - Covell St. Station

Grand Rapids Fire Department - Division St. Station

Grand Rapids Fire Department - Franklin St. Station

Grand Rapids Fire Department - Kalamazoo St. Station

Grand Rapids Fire Department - La Grave Station

Grand Rapids Fire Department - Leonard Station

Grand Rapids Fire Department - Monroe Station

Grand Rapids Fire Department - Plainfield Station

Salon Verity

UFP Technologies

Vista IT Group

SecureOne Benefit Administrators Inc.

Michigan First Credit Union - Plymouth Avenue

Hope Network Side By Side Adult Day Services

Service Professor

C2AE

RE/MAX UNITED

N-K Manufacturing Technologies, LLC

Artistic Enhancements

Barracks 616

American Legion Boat and Canoe Club

Bobs Collision Service

Mission BBQ

Walker Ice and Fitness Center

Forever Dance Apparel and Activewear

Berger Chevrolet

Grand Rapids Motorcar

Logan's Alley

Simple Truth Chiropractic

Amphenol Borisch Technologies

Edward Jones - Craig Van Ess Office

Edward Jones - Beckie Garvey Office

Edward Jones - Justin Gritter Office

B&G Products.INC

Cookie Cutters West Michigan

Country Inn & Suites

KOOL CHEVROLET

SAS

Elvis Auto Service

Cintas Corporation

Michigan First Credit Union - Louis Street

Michigan First Credit Union - Breton Road

Social Dance Studio at The Grand Celebration Center

Grand Rapids Township Fire Department

Eikenhout Inc.

Kent District Library - Cascade Twp. Branch

Empire Beauty School

Plainfield Fire Department

Cascade Township Hall

Greyline Brewing Co

Fox Acura

Fox Nissan

Fox Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Wireless Zone

Knights of St. Casimir

Barr Engineering Co

WEST MICHIGAN COMMUNITY BANK - Ottawa Avenue

WEST MICHIGAN COMMUNITY BANK - Cascade Road

Fox Chrysler Jeep Ram

234 Market Apartments

D & W Fresh Market

Jacobson Heating & Cooling

Lucky's Self-Serve

Montell Construction

CubeSmart

FlannelJax's

Toyota of Grand Rapids

Harrison Chiropractic Center

Cheer Company Brands, LLC

Knights of St Casimir Aid Society / 6th Street Hall

Michigan First Credit Union

Erb Thai

Greenridge Realty

Carlucci's Pizza

Kent District Library - Plainfield Twp. Branch

Smith Owen Sewing Center

Grandville

Salus Massage Therapy

Grandville Fire Department

Edward Jones - Shaun Rayman Office

Kent District Library - Grandville Branch

Engels Jewelry Company

Pizza at the Wharf

Borgman Ford Mazda

Jacobs Financial Services

Betten-Baker Buick

Family Fare

Florentines

Rivertown Honda

Sand Bar & Grill

Kentwood

Kentwood Public Schools Aquatics Center

Buy Buy Baby #3047

Flowerland

Kent District Library - Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch

Old Farm Shores (Monarch Investment)

Rockford

Pizzeria Grande

RE/MAX United

Byrne Chiropractic and Wellness Center

Edward Jones - Aimee Riemersma Office

Kent District Library - Krause Memorial Branch

Ed Koehn CHEVROLET

Cannon Fire Department

Northstar Cinemas

Holiday Pet Resort and Salon

Sparta

The Rustic Lily

Walker

Baymont Inn

Kent District Library - Walker Branch

13 ON YOUR SIDE Studios

State Farm

Independent Bank

Wyoming

Diamonds Sports Training

Bath Fitter

Weller Truck Parts

Vu Family Chiropractic

Douglas J Byron Center Salon

Menards Inc.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet- Store #293

Kent District Library - Wyoming Branch

CubeSmart

Wireless Zone

Maple Hill Golf

Flowerland

Woodlake Apartment Homes

Michigan First Credit Union

Waterchase Apartments

Wyoming Moose Lodge 763

MUSKGON COUNTY

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Fremont

CBD Store

Charlie's Pub

Choice One Bank

Dollar General- Bridgeton

Gerber Federal Credit Union

Sandy's Harly Davidson



Grant

Choice One Bank



Newyago

Choice One Bank

Gerber Federal Credit Union

Newaygo Nutrition

Shenneans Early Learning Center



White Cloud

Dollar General

OCEANA COUNTY

OTTAWA / ALLEGAN / VAN BUREN COUNTIES

Allegan

5/3 Bank

Ace Hardware

Allegan Comm Fed C. U.

Betten Baker Chevrolet

Burger King

Dollar General

Dr. L. Giovannucci

Edward Jones Investments

Family Dollar

Green Stone Farm Credit

Pizza Hut

Swan Lake Store

Thomas Street Clinic

True Value Hardware

Village Market

Allendale

Allendale Charter Township

Campus West Apartments

Dollar General

Grand Coney

GVSU Dept. of Public Safety

GVSU Laker Store - Marketplace

Lake Michigan Animal Hospital

Main St. Pub

Peppinos Pizza

Performance Plus Quick Lube

True Value Hardware

Walgreens

West Shore Services

West Wind Place

Bangor

Arlington Trading Post

Bangor Banking Center

Bangor School CEC

Van Buren District Library - Bangor Branch

Bangor Fire Dept./Lions

BH Chiropractic Clinics

Blinker's Restaurant

Church of Christ (We Care)

Harding's Market

Hometown Pharmacy

Pati's Shear Style

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Simpson Methodist Church

Bloomingdale

Bloomingdale Communications

Coopersville

Bekins

Betten Baker Chevrolet

Busbee's Auto Repair

Choice One Bank

Coopersville Reformed Church

Delly Belly Bakery

Fairlife Dairy

Family Dollar

Family Fare Supermarkets

Flextronics

Foreway Transportation

Fun and Sun RV

Ireland Chiropractic Clinic

Lt’s Firehouse Cafe

Luther Logistic

NAPA

Robinson Dental

Taskers Drug Store

Tractor Supply Co

Decatur

Decatur Family Dentristy

Tru Value Hardware

Village Market

Dorr

La Bella Hair Salon

5 Lakes Brewing Co

AJ's Bar

Centershot

Chemical Bank

Dicks Market

Dorr Library

Edward Jones

Family Dollar

Douglas

Century 21

Coldwell Bank / Woodland Realty

Douglas Police Department

Edward Jones Investments

Saugatuck Antique Pavilion

Vicky Family Diner

Fennville

Blue Goose Café

BP Station

Cranes Pie Pantry & Orchard

Fennville Rod & Gun Club

Fennville Tire

VFW

Ferrysburg

5/3 Bank

Gobles

Dollar General

Gobles Pharmacy

Larry's Pub

West Michigan Academy of Arts

Village Market

Grand Haven

43 North Apartments

5/3 Bank

58th District Court

Applebees

Bekins Audio/Video

Benchmark Mortgage

Coast Guard Station

Edward Jones

Grimaldi Chocolates

Haven Animal Hospital

Highway Inn

Home Depot

Jumpin Java

Kirby Grill

Klingle Homes

MediLodge at the Shore

MMPC G.Haven Pediatrics

Modern Family Dental

Multi-State Insurance

Natures Envy Day Spa

Panera Bread

Piper Lakes Apartments

Preferred Car Dealerships

Prudential Clyde Hendriks

Purple Rose

ReMax

Rendezvous Family Dining

Righteous Cuisine

Robbins Nest Apartments

Russ' Restaurants

Rykes Bakery

Schindlbeck Law, PLLC

Semlow Chiropractic

Shoreline Vision

State Farm

St. John's Lutheran School

Studio 206

The Haven at Grand Landing

Timber View Apartments

West Michigan Antique Mall

Z Tire

Hamilton

Bill's Blue Lantern Auto Parts

Dollar General

Hartford

BH Chiropractic Clinics

Charisma

Core Life Nutrition

Hartford Library

Panel Room Restaurant

Holland

5/3 Bank's

AAC Credit Union

Advance America

Advance Auto Parts

All About You Chiropractic

American Health Community

American Legion Post

Ardor+Grit

At Home Realty

BAM

Barber Ford

Baumann & DeGroot

Beechwood Inn

Blain's Farm and Fleet

Boat Service & Outfitters

Boatwerks Restaurant

Bob Evans Restaurant

Bredeweg Tax

Butches Dry Dock

Carini Realty

Carpe Latte

Championship Gymnastics USA

Charles Schwab & Co

Clear View Apartments

Clip a Few

Compaan Door & Operator

Country Inn

Cricket Wireless

Cross Fit

Crown Motors

CVS

D&W Food Center

DAV

Devon Self Storage

Dialog-Direct

Dollar General

East Holland Vet

Edward Jones Investments

Elks Lodge

Environmental Health

Family Fare Supermarkets

Family Farm and Home

Family Fitness

Fifth Third Bank

Firehouse Subs

Five Below

Fogg Chiropractic

Freedom Village

Gerber Collision's

Gilden Woods Daycare

Gordon Foods

Graafschap Hardware

Graphix Signs & Embroidery

Harbor Lights Middle School

Hagerty Logistics

Holland Engineering

Holland Fire Department

Holland H.'s

Holland Hydrophonic

Holland Moose Lodge

Holland Police Department

Joe 2 Go

Lakewood Family Medicine

Lincolnshire Party Store

Macatawa Area Express

Manpower

Mapleview Animal Hospital

Maplewood Cleaners

Marigold Family Dentistry

Michigan Pain Consultants

Muffler Man

New Holland Brewery

New Leaf Deli

Nolan Kramer Agency(Ins)

Northgate Appliance

Northland Lanes

Old Navy

Ottawa Avenue Auto

Panera Bread

Papa Johns

Parkside Bible Church

Paul's Pharmacy

Performance Motorsports

Performance Plus

Pincushuns Custom

Quality Car Wash - Northside

Quality Oil

Quinn Hair Design

Rainbow Child Daycare

Raymond James

River Club Apartments

Russ' Restaurants

Rutherford and Associates

Salubrity Vida day Spa

Sloan Transportation

Spectrum Health

Stout & Gordan Family Dentistry

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tulip City Beauty College

United Federal Credit Union

USMC Recruiting Office

Verdi Law Office

VFW's

West Michigan Community Bank

Walgreens

Walmart

Warner Norcross & Judd

Waverly Meadows

West Marine

Westenbroek Mower

WHTC

Williams Kitchen & Bath

Wood Spring Suites

Woodland Realty

Wyrick Auto

Hopkins Library

Russo's

Hudsonville

5/3 Bank

Appletree Christian Learning Center

Bradley Dykstra DDS

Family Fare Supermarkets

Grand Rapids Harley

Great Lakes Family Dentistry

Hudsonville City Hall

Hudsonville Lanes

Hudsonville Library

Keegstra's

Mansco

Mr Burger

Ottawa County Health Dept.

Peoplelink

Performance Plus Quick Lube

Rainbow Grill

Shields Insurance

Signature Square

South Elementary

Spectrum Health

Sprinkles Donuts

The Laurels

Todd Wetzel Chevy

VanderLaan Funeral Home

Vitalies Restaurant

West Michigan Community Bank

Wing Doozy

Jamestown

Patnos Library

Zagers Pools and Spas

Jenison

5/3 Bank

Advance America

Edward Jones

Family Fare

Fitness 19

Georgetown Auto Care

Gordon Food Service

HiTone Cleaners

Integrity Tax Service

McMahon Family Dental

MidCity Supply

Mike Folkert State Farm

Palermo Pizza

Panera Bread

Sandy Hill Elementary School

Sunset Manor Retirement

Tutor Time Learning Center

Valvoline Oil Change

Walgreens

West Michigan Community Bank

Westenbroek Mower

Laurence

Freedom Bar and Grill

Lawrence Southwest Feed

Lawton

Barn Brewers

White Oaks Assisted Living

Macatawa

Macatawa Yacht Club

Marne

Austin Diesel Power

Fence Row Furniture

Martin

Dollar General

JC Wheeler Public Library

Ken Bleeker Insurance

Mattawan

Charles River

Mattawan Nutrition

United Bay Community Credit Union

Moline

Leighton Library

Nunica

Crockery Creek Saloon

Hope Network Behavioral Health

Otsego

5/3

Apple Tree Learning Center

Dollar General

Nulty Insurance Agency

Otsego Moose Lodge #345

Vicinia Gardens

W. M. Chiropractic Health

Paw Paw

Adams Funeral Home

Bloomingdale Communications

PawPaw Rentals

The Holiday Store and Home De’cor

Plainwell

Fireside Financial

Pizza Hut

State Farm Insurance

Steensma Lawn & Power

Sweetwater Donuts

Walgreen

Saugatuck

Chemical Bank

Douglas Gas & Oil (Marathon Gas)

Guardian Brewing Company

Saugatuck Pharmacy

Edward Jones Investments

Shelbyville

Family Dollar

Orangeville Tavern

Weick's Grocery

South Haven

Admiral Tobacco

American Legion Post 49

South Haven Moose

South Haven Nursing & Rehab

The Blueberry Store

VFW # 667

Walmart

Spring Lake

Amy's Hair Hideaway

Butch's Beef Burrito

Cruise and Travel Experts

Curves for Women

Dollar General

Edward Jones

Fitness & Aquatic Center

Lakeshore Chiropractic

Oak Crest /Cedar Villa

Orchard Market

Spring Lake Country Club

Spring Lake High School

Woodland Ridge Apartments

Wayland

Chemical Bank

Curly Cone

Ed Koehn Ford

Family Dollar

Family Farm and Home

General RV

Gun Lake Casino

Hardings Market

McDuffs Bar

Robinson Family Dental

Rock and Bowl

VFW

Wayland Hotel

West Olive

Ottawa County Sheriff Dept.

Sandy Point Beach House

Zeeland

5/3 Bank

Advance Auto Parts

Comfort Family Dentistry

Dollar General

Family Fare Supermarkets

Imagination Station

KV Family Dental

Office Outlet / Company Store

OK Tires

Out of the Box

VanHill Furniture

Vitale's

West Michigan Community Bank

Zeeland Community Hospital

Zeeland High School East

Zeeland High School West

Zeeland Police Dept.

Zink Tattoos

