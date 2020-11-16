GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here's a list of all of the drop-off locations for Toys for Tots, organized by county.
Members of the community can drop-off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes positioned in local businesses. Coordinators pick up these toys and store them in central warehouses where the toys are sorted by age and gender.
At Christmas, coordinators, with the assistance of local social welfare agencies, church groups, and other local community agencies, distribute the toys to the less fortunate children of the community.
While Toys for Tots coordinators organize, coordinate and manage the campaign, the ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys.
Toys for Tots 2020 drop-off locations
KENT COUNTY
Ada
Ada Township Fire Department
Ada Village General Store
Belmont
Midwest Properties ERA Powered
Byron Center
Van Eerden Trucking
Break Room Therapy
Kent District Library - Byron Twp. Branch
Byron Township Fire Dept.
Chemical Bank
New Salem General Store
Caledonia
Caledonia Fire Department
Full Armor Cycle LLC
Dutton Fire Department
Wireless Zone
Kent District Library - Caledonia Twp. Branch
Cedar Springs
Cedar Springs Post
Wireless Zone
Rowland Surplus Sales
Comstock Park
Eastbrook Auto Wash
Perrin Motors
Kent District Library - Comstock Park Branch
Menards Inc
Comfort Suites
Flowerland
Applebee's
Kent District Library - Alpine Twp. Branch
Michigan First Credit Union
Pep Boys
East Grand Rapids
Kent District Library - East Grand Rapids Brand
East Grand Rapids Dept. of Public Safety
Grand Rapids
Appletree Early Care
Billy's Lounge
Grand Rapids Fire Department - Bridge St. Station
Grand Rapids Fire Department - Burton St. Station
Grand Rapids Fire Department - Chester St. Station
Grand Rapids Fire Department - Covell St. Station
Grand Rapids Fire Department - Division St. Station
Grand Rapids Fire Department - Franklin St. Station
Grand Rapids Fire Department - Kalamazoo St. Station
Grand Rapids Fire Department - La Grave Station
Grand Rapids Fire Department - Leonard Station
Grand Rapids Fire Department - Monroe Station
Grand Rapids Fire Department - Plainfield Station
Salon Verity
UFP Technologies
Vista IT Group
SecureOne Benefit Administrators Inc.
Michigan First Credit Union - Plymouth Avenue
Hope Network Side By Side Adult Day Services
Service Professor
C2AE
RE/MAX UNITED
N-K Manufacturing Technologies, LLC
Artistic Enhancements
Barracks 616
American Legion Boat and Canoe Club
Bobs Collision Service
Mission BBQ
Walker Ice and Fitness Center
Forever Dance Apparel and Activewear
Berger Chevrolet
Grand Rapids Motorcar
Logan's Alley
Simple Truth Chiropractic
Amphenol Borisch Technologies
Edward Jones - Craig Van Ess Office
Edward Jones - Beckie Garvey Office
Edward Jones - Justin Gritter Office
B&G Products.INC
Cookie Cutters West Michigan
Country Inn & Suites
KOOL CHEVROLET
SAS
Elvis Auto Service
Cintas Corporation
Michigan First Credit Union - Louis Street
Michigan First Credit Union - Breton Road
Social Dance Studio at The Grand Celebration Center
Grand Rapids Township Fire Department
Eikenhout Inc.
Kent District Library - Cascade Twp. Branch
Empire Beauty School
Plainfield Fire Department
Cascade Township Hall
Greyline Brewing Co
Fox Acura
Fox Nissan
Fox Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
Wireless Zone
Knights of St. Casimir
Barr Engineering Co
WEST MICHIGAN COMMUNITY BANK - Ottawa Avenue
WEST MICHIGAN COMMUNITY BANK - Cascade Road
Fox Chrysler Jeep Ram
234 Market Apartments
D & W Fresh Market
Jacobson Heating & Cooling
Lucky's Self-Serve
Montell Construction
CubeSmart
FlannelJax's
Toyota of Grand Rapids
Harrison Chiropractic Center
Cheer Company Brands, LLC
Knights of St Casimir Aid Society / 6th Street Hall
Michigan First Credit Union
Erb Thai
Greenridge Realty
Carlucci's Pizza
Kent District Library - Plainfield Twp. Branch
Smith Owen Sewing Center
Grandville
Salus Massage Therapy
Grandville Fire Department
Edward Jones - Shaun Rayman Office
Kent District Library - Grandville Branch
Engels Jewelry Company
Pizza at the Wharf
Borgman Ford Mazda
Jacobs Financial Services
Betten-Baker Buick
Family Fare
Florentines
Rivertown Honda
Sand Bar & Grill
Kentwood
Kentwood Public Schools Aquatics Center
Buy Buy Baby #3047
Flowerland
Kent District Library - Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch
Old Farm Shores (Monarch Investment)
Rockford
Pizzeria Grande
RE/MAX United
Byrne Chiropractic and Wellness Center
Edward Jones - Aimee Riemersma Office
Kent District Library - Krause Memorial Branch
Ed Koehn CHEVROLET
Cannon Fire Department
Northstar Cinemas
Holiday Pet Resort and Salon
Sparta
The Rustic Lily
Walker
Baymont Inn
Kent District Library - Walker Branch
13 ON YOUR SIDE Studios
State Farm
Independent Bank
Wyoming
Diamonds Sports Training
Bath Fitter
Weller Truck Parts
Vu Family Chiropractic
Douglas J Byron Center Salon
Menards Inc.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet- Store #293
Kent District Library - Wyoming Branch
CubeSmart
Wireless Zone
Maple Hill Golf
Flowerland
Woodlake Apartment Homes
Michigan First Credit Union
Waterchase Apartments
Wyoming Moose Lodge 763
MUSKGON COUNTY
NEWAYGO COUNTY
Fremont
CBD Store
Charlie's Pub
Choice One Bank
Dollar General- Bridgeton
Gerber Federal Credit Union
Sandy's Harly Davidson
Grant
Choice One Bank
Newyago
Choice One Bank
Gerber Federal Credit Union
Newaygo Nutrition
Shenneans Early Learning Center
White Cloud
Dollar General
OCEANA COUNTY
OTTAWA / ALLEGAN / VAN BUREN COUNTIES
Allegan
5/3 Bank
Ace Hardware
Allegan Comm Fed C. U.
Betten Baker Chevrolet
Burger King
Dollar General
Dr. L. Giovannucci
Edward Jones Investments
Family Dollar
Green Stone Farm Credit
Pizza Hut
Swan Lake Store
Thomas Street Clinic
True Value Hardware
Village Market
Allendale
Allendale Charter Township
Campus West Apartments
Dollar General
Grand Coney
GVSU Dept. of Public Safety
GVSU Laker Store - Marketplace
Lake Michigan Animal Hospital
Main St. Pub
Peppinos Pizza
Performance Plus Quick Lube
True Value Hardware
Walgreens
West Shore Services
West Wind Place
Bangor
Arlington Trading Post
Bangor Banking Center
Bangor School CEC
Van Buren District Library - Bangor Branch
Bangor Fire Dept./Lions
BH Chiropractic Clinics
Blinker's Restaurant
Church of Christ (We Care)
Harding's Market
Hometown Pharmacy
Pati's Shear Style
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Simpson Methodist Church
Bloomingdale
Bloomingdale Communications
Coopersville
Bekins
Betten Baker Chevrolet
Busbee's Auto Repair
Choice One Bank
Coopersville Reformed Church
Delly Belly Bakery
Fairlife Dairy
Family Dollar
Family Fare Supermarkets
Flextronics
Foreway Transportation
Fun and Sun RV
Ireland Chiropractic Clinic
Lt’s Firehouse Cafe
Luther Logistic
NAPA
Robinson Dental
Taskers Drug Store
Tractor Supply Co
Decatur
Decatur Family Dentristy
Tru Value Hardware
Village Market
Dorr
La Bella Hair Salon
5 Lakes Brewing Co
AJ's Bar
Centershot
Chemical Bank
Dicks Market
Dorr Library
Edward Jones
Family Dollar
Douglas
Century 21
Coldwell Bank / Woodland Realty
Douglas Police Department
Edward Jones Investments
Saugatuck Antique Pavilion
Vicky Family Diner
Fennville
Blue Goose Café
BP Station
Cranes Pie Pantry & Orchard
Fennville Rod & Gun Club
Fennville Tire
VFW
Ferrysburg
5/3 Bank
Gobles
Dollar General
Gobles Pharmacy
Larry's Pub
West Michigan Academy of Arts
Village Market
Grand Haven
43 North Apartments
5/3 Bank
58th District Court
Applebees
Bekins Audio/Video
Benchmark Mortgage
Coast Guard Station
Edward Jones
Grimaldi Chocolates
Haven Animal Hospital
Highway Inn
Home Depot
Jumpin Java
Kirby Grill
Klingle Homes
MediLodge at the Shore
MMPC G.Haven Pediatrics
Modern Family Dental
Multi-State Insurance
Natures Envy Day Spa
Panera Bread
Piper Lakes Apartments
Preferred Car Dealerships
Prudential Clyde Hendriks
Purple Rose
ReMax
Rendezvous Family Dining
Righteous Cuisine
Robbins Nest Apartments
Russ' Restaurants
Rykes Bakery
Schindlbeck Law, PLLC
Semlow Chiropractic
Shoreline Vision
State Farm
St. John's Lutheran School
Studio 206
The Haven at Grand Landing
Timber View Apartments
West Michigan Antique Mall
Z Tire
Hamilton
Bill's Blue Lantern Auto Parts
Dollar General
Hartford
BH Chiropractic Clinics
Charisma
Core Life Nutrition
Hartford Library
Panel Room Restaurant
Holland
5/3 Bank's
AAC Credit Union
Advance America
Advance Auto Parts
All About You Chiropractic
American Health Community
American Legion Post
Ardor+Grit
At Home Realty
BAM
Barber Ford
Baumann & DeGroot
Beechwood Inn
Blain's Farm and Fleet
Boat Service & Outfitters
Boatwerks Restaurant
Bob Evans Restaurant
Bredeweg Tax
Butches Dry Dock
Carini Realty
Carpe Latte
Championship Gymnastics USA
Charles Schwab & Co
Clear View Apartments
Clip a Few
Compaan Door & Operator
Country Inn
Cricket Wireless
Cross Fit
Crown Motors
CVS
D&W Food Center
DAV
Devon Self Storage
Dialog-Direct
Dollar General
East Holland Vet
Edward Jones Investments
Elks Lodge
Environmental Health
Family Fare Supermarkets
Family Farm and Home
Family Fitness
Fifth Third Bank
Firehouse Subs
Five Below
Fogg Chiropractic
Freedom Village
Gerber Collision's
Gilden Woods Daycare
Gordon Foods
Graafschap Hardware
Graphix Signs & Embroidery
Harbor Lights Middle School
Hagerty Logistics
Holland Engineering
Holland Fire Department
Holland H.'s
Holland Hydrophonic
Holland Moose Lodge
Holland Police Department
Joe 2 Go
Lakewood Family Medicine
Lincolnshire Party Store
Macatawa Area Express
Manpower
Mapleview Animal Hospital
Maplewood Cleaners
Marigold Family Dentistry
Michigan Pain Consultants
Muffler Man
New Holland Brewery
New Leaf Deli
Nolan Kramer Agency(Ins)
Northgate Appliance
Northland Lanes
Old Navy
Ottawa Avenue Auto
Panera Bread
Papa Johns
Parkside Bible Church
Paul's Pharmacy
Performance Motorsports
Performance Plus
Pincushuns Custom
Quality Car Wash - Northside
Quality Oil
Quinn Hair Design
Rainbow Child Daycare
Raymond James
River Club Apartments
Russ' Restaurants
Rutherford and Associates
Salubrity Vida day Spa
Sloan Transportation
Spectrum Health
Stout & Gordan Family Dentistry
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tulip City Beauty College
United Federal Credit Union
USMC Recruiting Office
Verdi Law Office
VFW's
West Michigan Community Bank
Walgreens
Walmart
Warner Norcross & Judd
Waverly Meadows
West Marine
Westenbroek Mower
WHTC
Williams Kitchen & Bath
Wood Spring Suites
Woodland Realty
Wyrick Auto
Hopkins Library
Russo's
Hudsonville
5/3 Bank
Appletree Christian Learning Center
Bradley Dykstra DDS
Family Fare Supermarkets
Grand Rapids Harley
Great Lakes Family Dentistry
Hudsonville City Hall
Hudsonville Lanes
Hudsonville Library
Keegstra's
Mansco
Mr Burger
Ottawa County Health Dept.
Peoplelink
Performance Plus Quick Lube
Rainbow Grill
Shields Insurance
Signature Square
South Elementary
Spectrum Health
Sprinkles Donuts
The Laurels
Todd Wetzel Chevy
VanderLaan Funeral Home
Vitalies Restaurant
West Michigan Community Bank
Wing Doozy
Jamestown
Patnos Library
Zagers Pools and Spas
Jenison
5/3 Bank
Advance America
Edward Jones
Family Fare
Fitness 19
Georgetown Auto Care
Gordon Food Service
HiTone Cleaners
Integrity Tax Service
McMahon Family Dental
MidCity Supply
Mike Folkert State Farm
Palermo Pizza
Panera Bread
Sandy Hill Elementary School
Sunset Manor Retirement
Tutor Time Learning Center
Valvoline Oil Change
Walgreens
West Michigan Community Bank
Westenbroek Mower
Laurence
Freedom Bar and Grill
Lawrence Southwest Feed
Lawton
Barn Brewers
White Oaks Assisted Living
Macatawa
Macatawa Yacht Club
Marne
Austin Diesel Power
Fence Row Furniture
Martin
Dollar General
JC Wheeler Public Library
Ken Bleeker Insurance
Mattawan
Charles River
Mattawan Nutrition
United Bay Community Credit Union
Moline
Leighton Library
Nunica
Crockery Creek Saloon
Hope Network Behavioral Health
Otsego
5/3
Apple Tree Learning Center
Dollar General
Nulty Insurance Agency
Otsego Moose Lodge #345
Vicinia Gardens
W. M. Chiropractic Health
Paw Paw
Adams Funeral Home
Bloomingdale Communications
PawPaw Rentals
The Holiday Store and Home De’cor
Plainwell
Fireside Financial
Pizza Hut
State Farm Insurance
Steensma Lawn & Power
Sweetwater Donuts
Walgreen
Saugatuck
Chemical Bank
Douglas Gas & Oil (Marathon Gas)
Guardian Brewing Company
Saugatuck Pharmacy
Edward Jones Investments
Shelbyville
Family Dollar
Orangeville Tavern
Weick's Grocery
South Haven
Admiral Tobacco
American Legion Post 49
South Haven Moose
South Haven Nursing & Rehab
The Blueberry Store
VFW # 667
Walmart
Spring Lake
Amy's Hair Hideaway
Butch's Beef Burrito
Cruise and Travel Experts
Curves for Women
Dollar General
Edward Jones
Fitness & Aquatic Center
Lakeshore Chiropractic
Oak Crest /Cedar Villa
Orchard Market
Spring Lake Country Club
Spring Lake High School
Woodland Ridge Apartments
Wayland
Chemical Bank
Curly Cone
Ed Koehn Ford
Family Dollar
Family Farm and Home
General RV
Gun Lake Casino
Hardings Market
McDuffs Bar
Robinson Family Dental
Rock and Bowl
VFW
Wayland Hotel
West Olive
Ottawa County Sheriff Dept.
Sandy Point Beach House
Zeeland
5/3 Bank
Advance Auto Parts
Comfort Family Dentistry
Dollar General
Family Fare Supermarkets
Imagination Station
KV Family Dental
Office Outlet / Company Store
OK Tires
Out of the Box
VanHill Furniture
Vitale's
West Michigan Community Bank
Zeeland Community Hospital
Zeeland High School East
Zeeland High School West
Zeeland Police Dept.
Zink Tattoos
