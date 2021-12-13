Toys for Tots making final preparations for gift distribution

Toys for Tots officials say monetary donations are still being taken and are much needed this year.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Toys for Tots is ready to distribute gifts in Kent County this weekend, and this year, organizers say there could be a record number of people.

Currently 12,700 kids are registered to get a gift this year. That's up from last year, and would beat the previous record of 10,700 if all of those people show up.

Last year, parents weren't able to pick out individual gifts because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Now, that will return and each guest must wear a mask while shopping around.

But for people registered, if you are feeling sick, there are other safety options as well.

"It's nice this year, they're going to be able to have the ability to come in and pick the gift for their child," says Jeff DeJonge, the Kent County Coordinator for Toys for Tots. "But some people are having to quarantine or whatever, so there are a couple sites that do have the option of a drive up."

DeJonge says monetary donations are still being taken and are much needed this year. If you'd like to donate, click here.

