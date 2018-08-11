Local toy collection campaigns begin in October and last until mid to late December. Toy distribution takes place mid to late December.

Members of the community drop new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes positioned in local businesses. Coordinators pick up these toys and store them in central warehouses where the toys are sorted by age and gender.

At Christmas, coordinators, with the assistance of local social welfare agencies, church groups, and other local community agencies, distribute the toys to the less fortunate children of the community.

While Toys for Tots coordinators organize, coordinate and manage the campaign, the ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys.

KENT COUNTY

East Grand Rapids Dept. of Public Safety

Bobs Collision Service

Pizzeria Grande

Kentwood Public Schools Aquatics Center

Riverbend Body Shop

Maple Hill Golf

Pel Construction

North Park Family Dental

MOTORMILE USED CARS

Prince Conference Center at Calvin College

Grandville Printing Co.

Woodlake Apartments

Eastbrook Auto Wash

Meijer Credit Union

McShane & Bowie, P.L.C.

Perrin Motors

Kumon Math & Reading Center of Cascade

Edward Jones - all locations

Plastic Plate

Sun Title

COMPASS CREDIT UNION

Michigan First Credit Union - all locations

Comstock Park Branch of the Kent District Library

Greenridge Reality

GE Aviation

Fleis & VandenBrink

Midwest Properties of Michigan

Barr Engineering

Eikenhout

Walker Ice and Fitness Center

Empire Beauty School

Krause Memorial Library (Kent District Library)

Dominion Systems

PArty world

Paragon D&E

Century 21 Affiliated

Diamonds Sports Training

Greenridge Realty

Cedar Springs Post

Holiday Pet Resort and Salon

Arie Nol Auto Center

Cintas Corporation

Caledonia Fire Department

Catch Air Michigan, LLC

Downtown Courtyard by Marriott

AppleTree Learning Center- Grandville/Wyoming

Fresenius Kidney Care

First & Main

SPENDMEND

RINVELT & DAVID LLC

Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton Grand Rapids Airport

AppleTree Early Care and Preschool- Cascade

Credit Union ONE

Artistic Enhancements

York Creek Apartments

S. Abraham and Sons, Inc.

Kent District Library Wyoming Branch

Nathan Smith STATE FARM

BMW Motorcycle of Grand Rapids

Grand River Prep High School

Williamson Employment Services, Inc.

Kent District Library - Byron Twp. Branch

Menards - Wyoming

Modular Transportation

Greyline Brewing Co.

Vu Family Chiropractic

Boardwalk GR Condo Association

American Legion Boat and Canoe Club

Erb Thai

Erb Thai Xpress

Menards

Grandville Fire Department

Bath Fitter

Grand River Prep High School

Cannon Township Fire Department

Genesis United Methodist Church

Grand Rapids Charter Township

Maxim Auto Repair

Cellar Brewing Company

Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep / Grand Rapids Jeep Club

Ameriprise Financial

Kent District Library, East Grand Rapids Branch

Stegenga Funeral Chapel

Kool Chevrolet

Bangkok Taste Cuisine Cafe

Alpine Township Branch, Kent District Library

Borgman Ford Mazda

Witte Travel & Tours

Eyeglass World

Eyeglass World

Premier Athletic and Tennis Club

Grandville East Elementary

Peoplelink Staffing Solutions

Penske Truck Leasing

Elk Brewing

Fifth Third Bank

Cascade Township Fire Department - Station #1

Title Boxing Club Kentwood Michigan

Pieology Pizzeria

Homewood Suites by Hilton Grand Rapids Downtown

Five Below

CUBESMART

Planet Fitness - all locations

Action Industrial Supply

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Action Supply Safety & Workwear

Grand Rapids Public Museum

ArtVan - all locations

Toyota of Grand Rapids

Montell Construction

Flowerland

Flowerland

Flowerland

Lacks Wheel Trim

Autocam/NN, Inc.

CubeSmart

Cascade Engineering

Kenowa Hills High School

Berger Chevrolet

Weller Truck Parts

N-K Manufacturing Technologies, LLC

NuWave Technology Partners

Ferguson Bath Kitchen & Lighting Gallery

Full Armor Cycle

Attitudes Hair Studio & Co

West Michigan Eyecare Associates

Residence Inn Grand Rapids Airport

Independent Bank

Edward Jones

IHOP

Advance America - all locations

DoubleTree Grand Rapids

ihop

Lincoln Square Senior Living

Provision Living

Salon Verity

Knights of St Casimir Aid Society / 6th Street Hall

Kent District Library - Walker

2020

Grandville Pediatrics

Keystone Pharmacy

KFC/A&W

Five Below

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Fire Department - all locations

ED KOEHN CHEVROLET

Valvoline instant oil change

RE/MAX UNITED

Altar'd State

Kent District Library - Grandville Branch

Quantum Leap Communications

Empire Beauty School

Archive

TGW Systems INc.

Joyful Sounds Music Studio

Van Eerden Trucking

Performance Plus Quick Lube - all locations

KOSCIUSZKO HALL

Velocity Motors LLC

Fifth Third Bank

Wireless Zoneå - all locations

Barracks 616

Hope Network Side By Side Adult Day Services

Dollar general

Michigan Office Solutions (MOS)

LINE-X of Grand Rapids

Greenfield Apartments

Small Business Bookkeepers, LLC

Richmond Hills Apartments

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Outback Steakhouse

Spectrum Health Neuro Rehab

C2AE

Forever Dance Apparel & Activewear

Ada Fire Department

TO & FRO Activewear

Springs at Knapp's Crossing

Sara Ocampo State Farm

Wyoming Moose Lodge #763

Olive Garden

Supercuts

A1-36th Street Self Storage

Estes Express Lines

Sip organic juice bar

Family Farm and Home

Altitude Trampoline Park

Dater Dentistry

The Nines Gentleman's Shoppe

SecureOne Benefit Administrators Inc.

For the Kidz Gymnastics

Engels Jewelry Company

Founders Brewing

Dickeys Barbecue Pit

ChoiceOne Bank - all locations

Muskegon County

1st General Credit Union 121 W Western

1st General Credit Union 455 E Ellis Rd

ABC Supply 2280 Roberts

Advance Auto Parts 3274 Colby Rd

Advance Auto Parts 2703 Henry St

Advance Auto Parts 1333 East Apple Ave

Airway Oxygen 850 Harvey

American Legion Post #69 803 E Colby st

Apple Mill Motor Mall 3611 E Apple Ave

Archers Plaza 1575 Holton Rd

Art Van 631 Seminole

AWOL Custom tattoo 1780 W Sherman Blvd

A-Z Auto Service Center 431 E Broadway

Babbitt's Sports Center 3712 Airline Rd

Barnes & Noble 5275 Harvey St

Bellabay Realty Lakeshore 587 W Western Ave

Betten Honda 2501 Henry

Boardwell Mechanical 8939 Water St

Bob Evans Restaurant 1620 E Apple Ave

Bob Evans Restaurant 1721 Sternberg

Booker & Williams Farmer's Insurance 94 S Seaway Dr

BooYahs Bar and Grill 6022 Harvey St

Campbell School 1355 Greenwich Rd

Campus Den Lakes Mall by Sears

Chassix 5353 Wilcox St

Choice One Bank 5475 E Apple Ave

Choice One Bank 3069 S Slocum

Christian Care Nursing Center 2053 S Sheridan Dr

City of Roosevelt Park 900 Oak Ridge Rd

Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt 131 Seaway Dr

Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt 1321 E Colby St

Core First Chiropractic 2881 Henry St, Suite A

Craig's Hardware 1745 Holton Rd

Creative Edge 1304 W Sherman Blvd

Crockery Creek Saloon 17044 Main St, Nunica

Crosswinds on the Lake Restaurant 302 S Lake St

Curves for Women 1971 Holton Rd

Dickey's Barbecue Pit 3035 Henry St

Dollar General 6395 Airline Rd

Dollar General 2160 Henry

Dollar General 1793 Sherman

Dollar General 1367 E Apple Ave

Dollar General 381 E Laketon

Dollar General 5690 E Apple Ave

Dollar General 3143 Heights Ravenna

Dollar General 2342 Holton Rd

Dollar General 2012 Whitehall Rd

Dollar General 2092 Whitehall Rd

Dollar General 3524 Main Street (Ravenna)

Dollar General 1070 E Pontaluna Rd

Dollar General 706 E Colby St

Dollar General 6885 Whitehall Rd

Don Rea VFW Post 8846 1061 Witham Rd

Dr Ryan Brunworth 837 Seminold Rd

Edible Arrangements 5851 Harvey St

Edward Jones 945 W Broadway Suite A

Edward Jones 1887 Holton Rd, B

Edward Jones Investments 5867 Harvey Street

Egelston Township Fire Department 5380 E Apple Ave

Epi Breads 1129 East Mount Garfield Rd

Evanoff Dental 2243 E Apple

Exhauset Special T's 5401 E Apple Ave

Eye Care One 2894 Henry St

Eye Care One 2039 E Apple Ave

Eye Care One 1871 Holton Rd

Eye Care One 1315 Colby St

Factory Bar & Grill 2037 E Laketon

Fairfield Dental 939 E Pontaluna

Farm Bureau Levine Agency 312 Colby St Suite A

Farmers Insurance 93 W Western Ave

Fast Track Staffing 5353 Grand Haven Rd, Suite B

Fifth Third bank 877 Terrace

Fifth Third bank 710 Seminole

Fifth Third Bank 1945 E Apple Ave

Fifth Third bank 5117 S Harvey St

Fifth Third bank 621 Dykstra

Fifth Third bank 211 Mears

Fire Station 1836 Robinson St

Firehouse Subs 3194 Henry St

Five Below 5313 S Harvey St

Fountain View Family Dental 925 E Pontaluna Rd

Fruitport Chiropractic Center 3427 Farr Rd

Fruitport High School 357 N 6th St

Fruitport Middle School 3114 E Pontaluna

Fruitport Schools Admin Building 3255 E Pontaluna

Fruitport Township Police Dept 5825 Airline Rd

Getty St Grill 1572 S Getty

Goobers Bakery 4165 Grand Haven Rd

Great Lakes Fresh Market 1680 E Apple Ave

Great Lakes Fresh Market 520 Whitehall Rd

Great Lakes Fresh Market 1663 W Sherman Blvd

Great Lakes Physical Therapy 2073 Holton Rd

Hampton Inn 1401 E Ellis Rd

Health Dept Admin Office 209 E Apple Ave

Health West Autism Program 640 Seminole Rd

HealthWest 376 E Apple Ave

Hometown Pharmacy 5866 Harvey

Hometown Pharmacy 501 Whitehall Rd

Hot Rod Harley Davidson 149 Shoreline Dr

JCPenney 5690 Harvey St

J Neadeau Realtors 1906 Mills Ave

JW & Co Hair Studio 4851 Harvey St, Studio D

Kangaroo Palace 3524 Green Street

Keene Lumber 346 W Laketon Ave

Knights of Columbus 2915 Fairfield

La Casa Fierro 1427 W Sherman Blvd

Laird Sales & Service 3445 Russell Rd

Lake Forest Apartments 581 Lake Forest Lane

Lake House 750 Terrace Point Dr

Lakeshore Dermatology 6225 Prairie St

Lakeshore Fit Body Boot Camp 6516 Schamber Dr

Lakeshore Fit Body Boot Camp NM 1887 Holton Rd

Lakeshore Nutrition 4851 Harvey St

Lakeshore Chrysler 4235 Fruitvale Rd

Lakeside Tan 2414 W Sherman blvd

Lange Flooring 1060 Glade St

Langlois Furniture 3000 Henry St

Level 6 1953 Lakeshore Dr

Linck Insurance 12379 Stafford

Lincoln Park Elementary 2951 Leon St

M&S Online Sales 3565 Main St

Meekhof Tire 1281 E Laketon Ave

Menards 5487 Harvey St

Metro PCS 1910 E Apple Ave

Midnight Sun 3355 henry St

Midnight Sun 1930 E Apple Ave

Midnight Sun 5247 Harvey St

Modern Image Cuts 616 E Colby St

Mona Shores Middle School 1700 Woodside Dr

Montague Foods 8718 Water St

Montague High School 4700 Stanton

Mr B's Pancake House 1910 E Apple Ave

Mr. Vaper 1887 Holton Rd

Muskegon Fire Station 770 Terrace

Muskegon Co-op Federal Credit Union 1051 Peck St

Muskegon Co-op Federal Credit Union 1920 E Laketon Ave

Muskegon County Airport 101 Sinclair Dr

Muskegon Fire Station #5 1477 Marquette

Muskegon Lumberjacks 470 W Western

Muskegon Oceana Community Action Partnership 1170 Southern Ave

Muskegon Township Fire 1117 s Walker Rd

Muskegon Township Fire 1699 N Getty

Muskegon YMCA 900 W Western

My Auto Imports 1860 E Sternberg

Norton Fire #2 3920 Airline Rd

Norton Shores Fire 1100 E Pontaluna Rd

Norton Shores Fire 1577 W Seminole

Old Navy 5293 Harvey St

Orchard Market 6530 Airline Rd

Panera Bread 1710 E Sherman Blvd

Papa Pizza 8812 Water St

Park Terrace Apartments 1290 W Hackley

Pigeon Hill Brewery 500 w Western Ave

Ponpa-Do's Hair Salon 4441 Grand Haven Rd

Preferred Chrysler 3146 Henry St

Pub 111 111 Colby

Randy Kenney Farm Bureau Insurance 1715 N Getty

Ravenna Foods 12444 Crockery Creek Rd

Re/Max West 402 Center St, Suite A

Reeths Puffer Elementary 874 E Giles Rd

Reeths Puffer HS 1545 N Roberts

Reeths Puffer Intermediate School 1500 N Getty St

Rightway Auto Sales 580 W Hackley

Ross Park Early Childhood Office 121 Randall Rd

Ross Park Elementary 121 Randall Rd

Russ' Restaurant 3225 Henry St

Russ' Restaurant 1479 E River Rd

Salon KOJE 6576 Airline Rd

Sam's Club 1707 E Sherman Blvd

Sanctuary at McCauley 1380 E Sherman Blvd

Sanctuary at the Oaks 1740 Village Dr

Sanctuary at the Park 570 S Harvey

Sav-A-Lot 870 W Sherman Blvd

Scott Geiger of Edward Jones 102 West Colby

Service 1 Federal Credit Union 1075 E Sherman

Service 1 Federal Credit Union 1625 Eastwind

SERVPRO of Muskegon 4075 Airline

Shelby State Bank 6448 Airline Rd

Shelby State Bank 2222 Holton Rd

Shelby State Bank 8238 Whitehall Rd

Shettler Elementary School 2187 Shettler Rd

Shoreline Dental 1221 E Sherman Blvd

Shoreline Inn 750 Terrace Point Rd

Shoreline Landing Apartments 959 Flette Street

Sport Clips 5791 Harvey St

State Farm Insurance 704 E Apple Ave

State Farm Insurance 1906 Holton Rd

T Mobile, Ely Wireless 2039 Apple Ave, Suite A

The Reserve at Norton Shores 1523 Norton Shores Lane

The Shores of Roosevelt Park 3050 Maple Grove

Third Coast Vinyl 1115 Third St, Suite C

Tiffany Woods Apartments 3298 Roosevelt Rd

Timberland Charter Academy 2574 McLaughlin

Tire Wholesale Plus 1770 Holton Rd

Tire Wholesalers 2761 E Apple Ave

Ultimate Salon and Spa, The 1045 S Wolf Lake Rd

Unity Beauty Salon 183 Clay Ave

UPS 2399 Roberts

UPS Store 2743 Henry St

UPS Store 1887 Holton Rd

USMC Recruiting Office 1675 E Mt Garfield

Vanity Room 2999 Whitehall Rd

VFW Post 3195 5209 Grand Haven Rd

Village at Park Terrace 1350 W Hackley

Walgreens 840 w Sherman Blvd

Walgreens 1000 S Getty

Walgreens 1985 E Apple Ave

Walgreens 1171 E Sherman Blvd

Walgreens 1771 Holton Rd

Walgreens 3284 Colby Rd

Walmart 3355 Henry St

Walmart 1879 E Sherman Blvd

Wesley School 915 E Wesley Ave

West Michigan Ironmen 481 Shoreline Dr

Wilk & Son's Insurance 1477 E Apple Ave

Wireless Zone 1315 E Colby St Suite B

Workbox Staffing LLC 1930 E Apple Ave, Suite 11

Workbox Staffing, LLC 623 Colby St

Y-Knot Embroidery 200 Holton Rd

Zehr Chiropractic 3620 Henry St

Newaygo County

Advance Auto Parts Fremont

Air Caire Home Medical Fremont

All Saints Catholic Church

Bill's Shop N Save Fremont

Brew Works Fremont

Chemical Bank Fremont

Choice One Bank Fremont

Coldwell Banker Fremont

CornerStone Christian Academy Fremont

Daisy Brook Fremont

Duer Speet Motors Fremont

Edward Jones Fremont

Edward Jones Fremont

Fifth Third Bank Fremont

Fountain View Retirement Fremont

Fremont Church of the Nazerene

Freedom Chevy Fremont

Fremont Bowling Ally Fremont

Fremont Christian School Fremont

Fremont Ford Fremont

Fremont High School Fremont

Fremont Insurance Fremont

Fremont Lanes Fremont

Fremont Library Fremont

Fremont Middle Fremont

Fremont Police Department Fremont

Fremont Public Admin Building Fremont

Gerber Collision & Glass Fremont

Gerber Federal Credit Union Fremont

Gerber Life Fremont

Gerber Plant Fremont

Gerber Products Fremont

Gliks Fremont

Green Acres Retirement Home Fremont

Harrington Inn Fremont

Huntington Bank Fremont

Koffee Cup Fremont

Mancino's Fremont

Moon Dance Café Fremont

Newaygo County Service Credit Union Fremont

Pathfinder Elementary Fremont

Sandy's Harley Davidson Fremont

Spanky's Pizza Fremont

Sweet Tire Fremont

Tamarac Center/ahhh spa Fremont

The Ark Fremont

Tractor Supply Co. Fremont

Transititional Health

Wal Mart Supercenter Fremont

Choice One Bank Grant

Gene's Family Market Grant

Grant Elementary Grant

Grant Library Grant

Grant Middle School Grant

Grant Primary Grant

Grant Video Grant

Smart Energy/Grant Grant

WIC Program District 10 Grant

Bob's Drugs Hesperia

Ed's Grocery Hesperia

Hesperia Community Library Hesperia

Hesperia High Hesperia

Hesperia Middle Hesperia

Hesperia St. Clair El. Hesperia

Shelby State Bank Hesperia

Videos & More Hesperia

Croton Bay Trading Post Croton

Choice One Bank Newaygo

Cronk's Restaurant Newaygo

Dollar General Newaygo

Edgeview Apartments Newaygo

Edward Jones Newaygo

Edward Jones/Newaygo Newaygo

Family Dollar Newaygo

Family Farm & Home Newaygo

Gerber Collision & Glass Newaygo

Gerber Federal Credit Union Newaygo

Grace Bible Church Newaygo

Home Town Pharmacy Newaygo

Independent Bank Newaygo

Leppinks Food Center Newaygo

Living Hope Physical Therapy Newaygo

Magna Donnelly/Mirrors Newaygo

Newaygo Auto Sales Newaygo

Newaygo Brewing Company Newaygo

Newaygo High Newaygo

Newaygo Laundromat Newaygo

Newaygo Library Newaygo

Newaygo Middle Newaygo

Newaygo Velma Matson Newaygo

Newaygo Vera Wilsie Newaygo

Sand Mold Systems

Save A Lot Newaygo

Shopko Newaygo

Dollar General- Hardy Dam White Cloud

Frenchie's Collections White Cloud

Housemans White Cloud

Newaygo County Sherriff's Office White Cloud

True Value Hardware White Cloud

White Cloud Dollar General White Cloud

White Cloud Elem White Cloud

White Cloud High/Middle White Cloud

White Cloud Library White Cloud

Fremont

Advance Auto Parts

All Saints Catholic Church

The Ark Christian Childcare Center

Bill’s Shop-N-Save Food Center

Brew Works

ChoiceOne Bank

Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors

Compass Credit Union

Daisy Brook Elementary School

Dollar General

Edward Jones Lou Deleguardia

Fremont Christian School

Fremont High School

Fremont Insurance

Fremont Middle School

Fremont Public Library

Fremont Wesleyan Church

Geers Family Chiropractic

Gerber Federal Credit Union

Gerber Life Insurance

Moondance Café

Pathfinder Elementary School

Sandy’s Harley-Davidson

Spanky’s Pizza Shop & Restaurant

Tamarac

TrueNorth Community Services

Walmart

Grant

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Fountain View Retirement Village

Grant Elementary School

Grant Middle School

Grant Primary Center

Northern Physical Therapy

Hesperia

Hesperia Community Library

Hesperia Middle School

Patricia St. Clair Elementary School

Newaygo

The Brook of Newaygo

Dollar General

Edward Jones Scott R. Swinehart

Family Farm and Home

Grace Bible Church

Leppinks Food Center

Newaygo Area District Library

Newaygo Elementary School

Newaygo Middle School

Newaygo United Methodist Church

Vera Wilsie Elementary School

White Cloud

ACME Marine Group

Houseman’s Foods

White Cloud Community Library

White Cloud Elementary School

White Cloud Jr./Sr. High School

Oceana County

Hart

Family Financial Credit Union

Shopko

That Place

Oceana Herald Journal

Gales IGA

*Fifth Third Bank

Huntington Bank

Dave’s Party Store

*Open Hearth Grille

Dollar General

Gray & Company

*Shelby State Bank

Hansen’s Foods

Lakeside Rehab

EMS Building

Hart Public Schools

Michigan State Police Post

B&L Motorsports-Silver Lake

Great Lakes Energy

Big Hart Brewery

Family Dollar

Rothbury

Rothbury Hardware

Double J

Dollar General

Hesperia

Family Dollar

Daniel's Restaurant

Hesperia Auto Supplies

David Allen Motorsports

Walkerville

Family Dollar

Walkerville Schools

Shelby

*Shelby State Bank

Cherry Hill Super Market

Woodland Farm Market

Shelby Pharmacy

Shelby Public Schools

Images Salon

Stony Lake Store

Stony Lake Bar

New Era

Huntington Bank

*Meyers Chevrolet

Pentwater

Bella Designs Salon

Shelby State Bank

Pentwater School

Dollar General

Ottawa / Allegan / VanBuren

Allegan

5/3 Bank

Ace Hardware

Allegan Community Federal Credit Union

Burger King

Dollar General

Dr. L. Giovannucci

Edward Jones Investments

Family Dollar

Farm and Family

Grand Chevrolet-Olds-Buick

Green Stone Farm Credit

Material Transfer

Pizza Hut

Swan Lake Store

Thomas Street Clinic

True Value Hardware

Village Market

Allendale

Campus West Apartments

Dollar General

Family Fare Supermarkets

Grand Coney

GVSU Dept. of Public Safety

GVSU Laker Store - Marketplace

Lake Michigan Animal Hospital

Leprino Foods

Main St. Pub

Peppinos Pizza

True Value Hardware

Walgreens

West Shore Services

West Wind Place

Bangor

Arlington Trading Post

Bangor Banking Center

Bangor Branch Library

Bangor Fire Dept./Lions

BH Chiropractic Clinics

Blinker's Restaurant

Church of Christ

Harding's Market

Hometown Pharmacy

Pati's Shear Style

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Simpson Methodist Church

Bloomingdale

Bloomingdale Communications

Byron Center

Chemical Bank

New Salem General Store

Coopersville

Betten Baker Chevrolet

Choice One Bank

Coopersville Fire Department #1

Fairlife Dairy

Family Fare Supermarkets

Flextronics

Luther Logistic

Robinson Family Dental

Decatur

Decatur Family Dentristy

Village Market

Dorr

La Bella Hair Salon

5 Lakes Brewing Co

Chemical Bank

Dicks Market

Dollar General

Dorr Library

Legacy Legal

Douglas

Century 21

Coldwell Bank / Woodland Realty

Douglas Police Department

Saugatuck Antique Pavilion

Vicky's Family Diner

Fennville

Blue Goose Café

BP Station

Cranes Pie Pantry & Orchard

Fennville Childrens Museum

Fennville Rod & Gun Club

Fennville Tire

VFW

Ferrysburg

5/3 Bank

Fruitport

Johnson Auto

Gobles

Gobles Pharmacy

Larry's Pub

Village Market

Grand Haven

5/3 Bank

Anytime Fitness

Applebees

Ark La Tex Financial

At Home Realty

Bekins Audio/Video

Bella Mack Pizza & Sub

Benchmark Mortgage

Brilliance Audio

Coast Guard Station

Curves for Women

D&W Food Center

Dake

Edward Jones Investments

Family Dollar

Family Video

Farmers Insurance

Grimaldi Chocolates

Haven Animal Hospital

Horizon Transport

Jumpin Java

Kirby Grill

Klingle Homes

MediLodge at the Shore

MMPC (NOCH)

MMPC G.Haven Pediatrics

Multi-State Insurance

Natures Envy Day Spa

Panera Bread

Piper Apartments

Preferred Chevrolet

Preferred Chrysler Dodge

Preferred Ford

Prudential Clyde Hendriks

ReMax

Rendezvous Family Dining

Righteous Cuisine

Robbins Nest Apartments

Russ' Restaurant

Rykes Bakery

Schindlbeck Law, PLLC

Semlow Chiropractic

Shoreline Vision

Studio 206

Walgreens

West Michigan Antique Mall

Grandville

Family Fare Supermarkets

Kathy's Dance Co.

Rivertown Honda

Gun Lake

Lucky's Roadhouse

Sand Bar & Grill

Hamilton

Bill's Blue Lantern Auto Parts

Dollar General

OK Tires

Hartford

BH Chiropractic Clinics

Hartford Library

Panel Room Restaurant

Holland

5 Below

5/3 Bank

5/3 Bank

Advanced Auto

All About You Chiropractic

ALS Environmental

American Health Community

American Legion Post

American Red Cross

Applebee's

Appledorn

Art Van Furniture

At Home Realty

BAM

Baumann & DeGroot

Beechwood Inn

Boat Service & Outfitters

Boatwerks Restaurant

Bob Evans Restaurant

Bredeweg Tax

Butches Dry Dock

Careerline Tech Center

Carini Realty

Carpe Latte

Championship Gymnastics USA

Charles Schwab & Co

City2Shore Real Estate

Clear View Apartments

Compaan Door & Operator

Compehensive PT Center

Cross Fit

Crown Honda Motors

Crown Motors

CVS

D&W Food Center

DAV

Denny's

Devon Self Storage

Dialog-Direct

Dollar General

East Holland Vet

Edward Jones Investments

Eikenhout, Inc

Family Fare Supermarkets

Family Farm and Home

Family Fitness

Fifth Third Bank

Firehouse Subs

Fogg Chiropractic

Freedom Village

Gerber Collision

Gilden Woods Daycare

Gordon Foods

Graafschap Hardware

Graphix Signs & Embroidery

Holland Aquatic Center

Holland Engineering

Holland Fire Department

Holland H.'s

Holland Hydrophonic

Holland Moose Lodge

Holland Police Department

Holland Sentinel

Joe 2 Go

Lakewood Family Medicine

Lincolnshire Party Store

Louis Padnos

Macatawa Area Express

Mapleview Animal Hospital

Mercantile Bank

Midnight Sun

Muffler Man

New Holland Brewery

New Leaf Deli

Northgate Appliance

Northland Lanes

Old Navy

Ottawa Avenue Auto

Panopoulos Salons

Papa Johns

Parkside Bible Church

Paul's Pharmacy

Performance Motorsports

Performance Plus Quick Lube

Performance Quick Lube

Pincushuns Custom

Quality Car Wash - Northside

Quality Oil

Quincy St, Inc

Quinn Hair Design

Rainbow Child Daycare

Raymond James

Rent-A-Center

River Club Apartments

Russ' Restaurant

Salubrity Vida day Spa

Semco Energy

Sloan Transportation

Spring Brook Apts.

Stout & Gordan Family Dentistry

Tulip City Beauty College

United Federal Credit Union

USMC Recruiting Office

Value Place Hotel

Verdi Law Office

VFW

Villas on Lake Macatawa

W.Michigan Community Bank

Walgreen's

Wal-Mart

Warner Norcross & Judd

Waverly Meadows

West Marine

West Michigan Uniform

Westenbroek Mower

WHTC

Williams Kitchen & Bath

Woodland Realty

Conway Freight

Covenant Developments

Hopkins

Hopkins Library

Hudsonville

5/3 Bank

Appletree Christian Learning Center

Bradley Dykstra DDS

Chemical Bank

Family Dollar

Family Fare Supermarkets

Fit Body Boot Camp

Grand Rapids Harley

Hudsonville City Hall

Hudsonville Lanes

Hudsonville Library

Keegstra's

Mansco

Mr Burger

Ottawa County Health Dept.

Performance Plus Quick Lube

Rainbow Grill

Shields Insurance

Signature Square

Speed Wrench

Sprinkles Donuts

The Laurels

Todd Wetzel Chevy

VanderLaan Funeral Home

Vitale's Restaurant

W. Michigan Community Bank

West Michigan Community Bank

Jamestown

Chemical Bank

Patnos Library

Zagers Pools and Spas

Jenison

5/3 Bank

Advance America

Allied Waste

Computer Housecalls

Edward Jones Investments

Family Fare Supermarkets

Fitness 19

Georgetown Auto Care

Gordon Foods

HiTone Cleaners

Integrity Tax Service

McMahon Family Dental

Members 1st Credit Union

MidCity Supply

Mike Folkert State Farm

Palermo Pizza

Panera Bread

Tutor Time Learning Center

United Bank

Valvoline Oil Change

Walgreens

Waterford Rehab Center (Sunset)

West Michigan Community Bank

Westenbroek Mower

Laurence

Lawrence Southwest Feed

Lawton

Barn Brewers

Macatawa

Macatawa Yacht Club

Marne

Fence Row Furntiture

Martin

Dollar General

JC Wheeler Public Library

Ken Bleeker Insurance

Mattawan

High Energy Nutrition

United Bay Community Credit Union

Moline

Leighton Library

Paws for A cause

Nunica

Hope Network Behavioral Health

Otsego

5/3 Bank

AppleTree Learning Center

CZFC/Car Zone

Dollar General

Nulty Insurance Agency

Otsego Moose Lodge #345

Parker Hannifin

Vicinia Gardens

W. M. Chiropractic Health

Paw Paw

Adams Funeral Home

All Stirred Up! & The Paw Paw Playhouse

Bloomingdale Communications

Midwest Energy Cooperative

Paw Paw Rentals

Plainwell

BIGGBY Coffee

Harold Zeigler Ford

JBS Packerland

Pizza Hut

State Farm Insurance

Steensma Lawn & Power

Walgreens

Saugatuck

Chemical Bank

Douglas Gas & Oil (Marathon Gas)

Shelbyville

Family Dollar

Weick's Grocery

South Haven

Admiral Tobacco

American Legion Post 49

Clementines

Kerry Mark Salon & Day Spa

KidZone

Max Masters Chiropractic

South Haven Moose

South Haven Nursing & Rehab

The Blueberry Store

VFW

Spring Lake

Amys Hair Hideaway

Butch's Beef Burrito

Cruise and Travel Experts

Dollar General

Edward Jones Investments

Fitness & Aquatic Center

Lakeshore Chiropractic

Oak Crest Manors/Cedar Villa

Orchard Market

Small Town Sandwich Shop

Woodland Ridge Apartments

Wayland

Auction House Café

Chemical Bank

Curly Cone

Ed Koehn Ford

Family Dollar

Family Farm and Home

General RV

Great Lakes Energy

Gun Lake Casino

Harding's Market

McDuffs Bar

Open Road Brewery

Robinson Family Dental

Wayland Hotel

West Olive

Ottawa County Sheriff Dept

Zeeland

5/3 Bank

Allied Business Services

Allstate

Art Realty

Dollar General

Edward Jones Investments

Family Fare Supermarkets

Hil-Man Automation

Imagination Station

JPW Services

KV Family Dental

Lenz-Balder Insurance

Office Outlet / Company Store

OK Tires

VanHill Furniture

Vitale's Restaurant

West Michigan Community Bank

Zeeland Community Hospital

Zeeland Police Dept.

Zink Tattoos

Ionia County

BC Pizza Belding

Belding American Legion Belding

Belding Library Belding

Belding Middle School Belding

Dollar General Belding

Ellis Elementary Belding

First Congregational Church Belding

Independent Bank Belding

Leppink's Belding

Smyrna Bar Belding

VFW- Belding Belding

Woodview Elementary Belding

Clarksville Library Clarksville

Papa C's Pizza Clarksville

St. John the Baptist Hubbardston

A Cut Above Ionia

Applebee's Ionia

Bellamy Creek & IMAX Ionia

Big Boy Ionia

Biggby Coffee Ionia

Boyce Elementary Ionia

Coldwell Banker Ionia

Commission on Aging Ionia

DHHS Ionia

Dollar General Ionia

Dood Jewelry Ionia

El Mariachi Ionia

Michigan One CU Point Ionia

Michigan One CU South Ionia

Geldhof's Ionia

Independent Bank (Main) Ionia

Independent Bank (Point) Ionia

Independent Bank (South) Ionia

Ionia Co Health Dept Ionia

Ionia Co. Central Dispatch Ionia

Ionia County Court House Ionia

Ionia FOC Ionia

Ionia ISD Ionia

Mane Stage Salon Ionia

Merren Auto Ionia

MTU Ionia

Nunu Fuel Ionia

Olivera's Ionia

Portland Fed CU Ionia

Purk's Party Stores Ionia

Rather Elementary Ionia

Renucci's Ionia

Rural Gas Ionia

Sharper Image Ionia

SoZo's Coffee Ionia

SpectrumHealth/Pennock Ionia

SS Peter & Paul Ionia

St. John Episcopal Ionia

The Bowling Alley Ionia

The Right Door for Hope Ionia

Walmart Ionia

Wreckers & Day in the Sun Tanning Ionia

YCD Wireless Ionia

Young's Chevrolet Ionia

Young's Chrysler Ionia

Carbon Green Bioenergy Lake Odessa

Carl's Market Lake Odessa

Cargill Kitchen Solutions Lake Odessa

Family Dollar Lake Odessa

Lake Odessa Library Lake Odessa

Tru Value Hardware (Russ) Lake Odessa

Lake Odessa Village Office Lake Odessa

Dollar General Lyons/Muir

Lyons Twp Library Lyons

Lumbermill Inn Muir

Pewamo Elementary Pewamo

Architectural Metals Portland

Bader's Portland

Chocolate Moose Portland

Donna Marie's Dance Studio Portland

Fabiano's Portland

Keusches Portland

Moe's Needle and Thread Portland

Olivera's Portland

Portland Federal Credit Union Portland

Portland Party Store Portland

Portland St. Pat's Portland

Red Tomato/Diane's Pizza Portland

Conflux Brewing Company Portland

Tri- County Electric Portland

Wagon Wheel Portland

Dollar General Saranac

Four Health Family Resouce Center Saranac

Independent Bank Saranac

Joe's Place Saranac

Saranac American Legion Saranac

Saranac Library Saranac

Saranac Party Store -Torco Saranac

Saranac Schools Saranac

Saranac Village Office Saranac

Belding/Ionia Masonic Lodge #355

