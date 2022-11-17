Toys for Tots | Here's where you can drop off toys in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Members of the West Michigan community are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes located at local businesses.
At Christmas, the gifts are distributed to the less fortunate children in the community.
While Toys for Tots coordinators organize, run and manage the campaign, the ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys.
This year, toys can be dropped off at the following locations:
Kent County
East Grand Rapids Dept. of Public Safety
XD Power Fitness
Menard’s Stores
Weller Truck Parts
Bath Fitter
Greenridge Realty
Homewood Suites by Hilton Grand Rapids Downtown
WZZM 13 On Your Side
Ethos Day Spa
Vu Family Chiropractic
B&G Products.INC
B2 Outlets
C2AE
Gerber Collision
North Park Family Dental
Graff Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Family Farm and Home Stores
Caledonia Fire Department
Van Eerden Trucking
Byron Twp. Fire Dept.
Dutton Fire Department
Cutlerville Fire Department
American Legion Boat and Canoe Club
Plainfield Fire Department
Grandville Fire Department
Bridge Street Fire Station
Burton Street Fire Station
Chester Street Fire Station
Covell Fire Station
Division Fire Station
Martin Luther King Jr Fire Station
Kalamazoo Fire Station
La Grave Fire Station
Leonard Street Fire Station
Monroe Fire Station
Plainfield Fire Station
Holiday Pet Resort and Salon
Waterchase Apartments
Ameriprise
Full Armor Cycle LLC
Internal Medicine Pediatrics of West Michigan
Walker Ice and Fitness Center
Grand Rapids Township Fire Department
S. Abraham and Sons, INC.
Cascade Charter Township Offices
East Grand Rapids Branch, Kent District Library
Kent District Library Walker Branch
Kent District Library Alpine Branch
Kent District Library - Plainfield Township Branch
Berger Chevrolet
Michigan Turkey Producers
KPS Aquatics Center
Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool
Appletree
Kent District Library - Byron Twp. branch
Kent District Library - Grandville branch
Kent District Library - Kentwood Branch
Kent District Library - Gaines Township Branch
Pizzeria Grande
Kent District Library - Krause Memorial Branch
The Corner Bar
McShane & Bowie
Grand Rapids Lodge 34
Forever Dance Apparel
Affordable Hearing Clinic
Rant Insurance Group
Outer image Salon
Flowerland Stores
Montell Construction
Webster's Market Inc
Rowland Surplus Sales
Kool Chevrolet
Annas house
3 Gatos Brewery
Planet Fitness Locations
Toyota of Grand Rapids
Old Farm Shores Apts.
Lucky's Self-Serve Auto Parts
Weller Auto Parts
Service Professor
Burger King Restaurants
Patterson Ice Arena
Ada Fire
Cookie Cutters Haircuts
Jacobs Financial Services
Kent District Library - Amy Van Andel (Ada) Branch
Kentwood Fire Dept
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Douglas J Salon
Kent Pediatrics
Burr & Company
Poncho's Tacos
Honey Suites Salon
Bestside Bar and Grill
Cannon Township Fire Dept.
VanLaan Concrete Construction
Greyline Brewing Co.
Edward Jones Locations
Tanaz Hair Boutique and Day Spa
Central Turf and Irrigation Supply
Agape Plastics
Fratelli's Kitchen & Bar
Greenridge Realty
Studio 345 Salon
Adesanya Microbrewery
5 Lakes Brew Pub
HomeTown Pharmacy Locations
Compass Credit Union
Elders Appliance
Amazon Counter
Lumbermen's River City Discount
Rair
Boardwalk Condominiums
Grimco
Ritsema Associates
Units Moving and Portable Storage of Grand Rapids
United Rentals Power & HVAC
Eikenhout, Inc.
Picardy Wealth Management
Muffler Man Wyoming
Planet Fitness
RNR Tire Express
Sun Title Agency
Sharkey's Cuts for Kids
Paul Davis of West Michigan
Elvis Auto Service
Lafontaine Ford
Archival Brewing
Home2 Suites
Mission bbq
Ding Tea
MAPLE HILL GOLF
First Merchants Bank
Stanley Steemer Great Lakes
All KDL Branches
All Kent County Planet Fitness
All Kent County ChoiceOne Banks
All Kent County Burger Kings
All Flowerland Locations
All Grand Rapids Fire Stations
Muskegon County
Newaygo County
AT&T Store Fremont
CBD Store of Michigan
Choice One Fremont
Compass Credit Union
Dollar General Bridgeton
Gerber Federal Credit Union Fremont
Karsten Financial Group–Raymond James
Sandy's Harley-Davidson Sport Center
Fremont Insurance
Fountain View Assisted Living
Fremont Cinemas
Choice One Grant
Shelby State Bank Hesperia
Sorry Mom's Tattoos
Choice One Newaygo
Gerber Federal Credit Union Newaygo
The Brook Newaygo
Family of God Community Church
RE/MAX River Valley
Newaygo Middle School
Ottawa/Allegan/VanBuren Counties
Allegan
5/3 Bank
Ace Hardware
Allegan Comm Fed Cedit Union
Betten Baker Chevrolet
Burger King
Dollar General
Dr. L. Giovannucci
Edward Jones Investments
Family Dollar
Green Stone Farm Credit
High Point Apartments
Pizza Hut
Swan Lake Store
Thomas Street Clinic
True Value Hardware
Village Market
Allendale
Allendale Charter Township
Campus West Apartments
City2Shore Realty
Dollar General
Family Fare
Fix IT Computer
Grand Coney
GVSU Dept. of Public Safety
GVSU Laker Store - Marketplace
Lake Michigan Animal Hospital
Main St. Pub
Peppinos Pizza
Performance Plus Quick Lube
True Value Hardware
Walgreens
West Shore Services
West Wind Place
Bangor
American Legion
Arlington Trading Post
Bangor Banking Center
Bangor Branch Library
BH Chiropractic Clinics
Blinker's Restaurant
Church of Christ (We Care)
Harding's Market
Hometown Pharmacy
Pati's Shear Style
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Simpson Methodist Church
Bloomingdale
Bloomingdale Comm
Coopersville
Bekins
Betten Baker Chevrolet
Biggby Coffee
Busbee's Auto Repair
Choice One Bank
Coopersville Brewing
Coopersville City Hall
Coopersville Fire Department #1
Coopersville Reformed Church
Delly Belly Bakery
Fairlife Dairy
Family Dollar
Family Fare Supermarkets
Flextronics
Foreway Transportation
Fun and Sun RV
Ireland Chiropractic Clinic
NAPA
Robinson Dental
Setters Pointe Townhomes
Taskers Drug Store
Tractor Supply Co
Decatur
Decatur Family Dentristy
Tru Value Hardware
VFW
Village Market
Dorr
Centershot
Dicks Market
Dollar General
Dorr Library
Family Dollar
Huntington Bank
OMG Grill
Douglas
Century 21
Coldwell Bank / Woodland Realty
Douglas Police Department
Edward Jones Investments
Saugatuck Antique Pavilion
Vicky Family Diner
Fennville
Blue Goose Café
BP Station
Cranes Pie Pantry & Orchard
Fennville Childrens Museum
Fennville Rod & Gun Club
Fennville VFW
Fruitport
Johnson Auto
Village Inn
Gobles
Dollar General
Hometown Pharmacy
Neighbor's House Bar
Village Market
Grand Haven
43 North Apartments
5/3 Bank
58th District Court
Anna's House
Applebees
Bekins Audio/Video
Benchmark Mortgage
Brusveen Chiropractic
CoastGuard Station
Culvers
D&W
Edward Jones
Grand Haven EZ Mart
Haven Animal Hospital
Health Hutt
Highway Inn
Integrity Tax Group
Jost International
Jumpin Java
Kirby Grill
Klingle Homes
Lake Michigan Credit Union
MediLodge at the Shore
MMPC G.Haven Pediatrics
Multi-State Insurance
Natures Envy Day Spa
Notos at the BilMar
Paisly Pig Gastropub
Panera Bread
Piper Lakes Apartments
Planet Fitness
Preferred Chevrolet
Preferred Chrysler Dodge
Preferred Ford
Prudential Clyde Hendriks
Purple Rose
ReMax
Righteous Cuisine
Robbins Nest Apartments
Russ' Restaurant
Rykes Bakery
Schindlbeck Law, PLLC
Semlow Chiropractic
Shoreline Vision
State Farm
The Haven at Grand Landing
Timber View Apartments
W.M. Antique Mall
Z Tire
Grand Junction
Family Dollar
Gun Lake
Sand Bar & Grill
Hamilton
Bill's Blue Lantern Auto Parts
Dollar General
Hartford
Artes & Crafts
BH Chiropractic Clinics
Dollar General
Hair Forum
Hillards
Hillards Corner Lounge
Holland
5/3 Bank
AAC Credit Union
Advance Auto Parts
All About You Chiropractic
Allstate
American Health Community
American Legion Post
Applebee's
Appledorn
Ardor+Grit
At Home Realty
BAM
Barber Ford
Baumann & DeGroot
BB2 outlet store
Beechwood Inn
Bella Homes - Remax
Blain's Farm and Fleet
Boat Service & Outfitters
Boatwerks Restaurant
Bob Evans Restaurant
Bredeweg Tax
Bremer & Bouman
Burger King
Careerline Tech Center
Carini Realty
Carpe Latte
Charles Schwab & Co
Chropractric good life
City Flats Hotel
Clear View Apartments
Commercial Flooring
Community Choice CU
Compaan Door & Operator
Country Inn
Cricket Wireless
Cross Fit
Crown Honda Motors
Crown Motors
CVS
D&W Food Center
DAV
DeBoer Baumann & Co.
Devon Self Storage
Dollar General
East Holland Vet
Edward Jones Investments
Elks Lodge
Enviro-Clean
Environmental Health
Estate Sales Whse
Family Fare Supermarkets
Family Farm and Home
Family Fitness
Fifth Third Bank
Firehouse Subs
Five Below
Fleetwood Electronics
Fogg Chiropractic
Freedom Village
General Dollars
Gerber Collision
Gilden Woods Daycare
Gordon Foods
Graafschap Hardware
Graphix Signs & Embroidery
Hagerty Logistics
Healthy Holland
Holland Aquatic Center
Holland Fire Department
Holland Hydrophonic
Holland Moose Lodge
Holland Police Department
James Street Inn
Joe 2 Go
Koops Inc.
Lakeshore Janitorial Services
Lakewood Family Medicine
Lighthouse Title
Lincolnshire Party Store
Macatawa Area Express
Major Brands
Mapleview Animal Hospital
Marigold Family Dentistry
Michigan Pain Consultants
Muffler Man
New Holland Brewery
Nob Hill Again
Nolan Kramer Agency
Northgate Appliance
Northland Lanes
Old Navy
Ottawa Avenue Auto
Paisly Pig Too
Panera Bread
Papa Johns
Parkside Bible Church
Performance Motorsports
Performance Plus
Pincushuns Custom
Planet Fitness
Quality Car Wash - Northside
Quinn Hair Design
Rainbow Child Daycare
Raymond James
Russ' Restaurant
Rutherford and Associates
Salubrity Vida day Spa
Spectrum Health
Starbucks
Stout & Gordan Family Dentistry
The Healing Toadstool
The Reserve
Tulip City Beauty College
Tulip City Brewery
United Federal Credit Union
Urban Air Adventure Park
USMC Recruiting Office
VFW
Villas on Lake Macatawa
W.Michigan Community Bank
Walgreen's
Walmart
Warner Norcross & Judd
Waverly Meadows
West Marine
Westenbroek Mower
WHTC
Williams Kitchen & Bath
Wood Spring Suites
WSI Talent
Wyrick Auto
Hopkins
Hopkins Library
Main Street Bakery
Russo's
Hudsonville
5/3 Bank
B2 Outlet
Bradley Dykstra DDS
Burger King
F45 Training
Family Fare Supermarkets
Grand Rapids Harley
Great Lakes Family Dentistry
Hudsonville Chiropractic PC
Hudsonville City Hall
Hudsonville Lanes
Hudsonville Library
Mr Burger
Ottawa Area ISD
Ottawa County Health Dept.
Peoplelink
Performance Plus Quick Lube
Rainbow Grill
Shields Insurance
Signature Square
Spectrum Health
Sprinkles Donuts
The Laurels
Todd Wetzel Chevy
VanderLaan Funeral Home
Vitalies Restaurant
West Michigan Community Bank
Wing Doozy
Jamestown
Patnos Library
Zagers Pools and Spas
Jenison
5/3 Bank
Bob's Butcher Block
Family Fare
Fitness 19
Georgetown Auto Care
Gordon Food Service
Grand Rapids Auto Auction
HiTone Cleaners
Integrity Tax Service
McMahon Family Dental
MidCity Supply
Mike Folkert State Farm
Northuis Auto Repair
Palermo Pizza
Panera Bread
Peppino's Pizza & Sports Grille
Preferred Machine LLC
Sunset Manor Retirement
Valvoline Oil Change
W. Michigan Community Bank
Walgreens
Westenbroek Mower
Lawrence
Lawrence Southwest Feed
Lawton
Dollar General
Macatawa
Macatawa Yacht Club
Marne
Fence Row Furniture
Natural Choice Food
Martin
Dollar General
JC Wheeler Public Library
Ken Bleeker Insurance
Mattawan
Dollar General
Farmers Insurance
Happy Days
United Bay Community Credit Union
Moline
Leighton Library
Nunica
Crockery Creek Saloon
Hope Network Behavioral Health
Otsego
5/3
AppleTree Learning Center
Culvers Restaurant
Dollar General
Nulty Insurance Agency
Vicinia Gardens
W. M. Chiropractic Health
Paw Paw
Adams Funeral Home
Church of the Holy Spirit
Community Thrift Store
Huntington Bank
Little Caesars Pizza
PawPaw Rentals
Plainwell
Dollar General
Fireside Financial
Pizza Hut
Ransom District Library
State Farm Insurance
Steensma Lawn & Power
Sweetwater Donuts
Dollar General
Richland
Dollar General
Saugatuck
Douglas Gas & Oil (Marathon Gas)
Guardian Brewing Company
Saugatuck Fire
Saugatuck Pharmacy
Shelbyville
Family Dollar
Orangeville Tavern
Shelbyville Tavern
Weick's Grocery
South Haven
American Legion Post 49
S.Haven Moose Lodge
Spring Lake
Amys Hair Hideaway
Butch's Beef Burrito
Cruise and Travel Experts
Dollar General
Edward Jones
Fitness & Aquatic Center
I'move Physical Therapy
Lakeshore Chiropractic
Oak Crest /Cedar Villa
Orchard Market
West End Pilates
West Michigan Roof
Woodland Ridge Apartments
Wayland
Curly Cone
Dollar General
Ed Koehn Ford
Education Station
Family Dollar
Family Farm and Home
General RV
Green Acres Retirement
Gun Lake Casino
Hardings Market
McDuffs Bar
Robinson Family Dental
Rock and Bowl
VFW
Wayland Hotel
Wayland Union High
West Olive
Dollar General
Ottawa County Sheriff Dept
Sandy Point Beach House
Zeeland
5/3 Bank
Advance Auto Parts
Allied Business Services
Burger King
Comfort Family Dentistry
Creekside Middle School
Dollar General
Edward Jones Investments
Family Fare Supermarkets
KV Family Dental
Office Outlet / Company Store
OK Tires
Out of the box
VanHill Furniture
Vitale's
West Michigan Community Bank
Zeeland Community Hospital
Zeeland Lumber
Zeeland Police Dept.
Ionia County
Belding
BC Pizza
Belding American Legion
Belding Library
Dollar General
Ellis Elementary
Independent Bank
Leppink's
VFW
Skin City Salon and Tanning Studio
Woodview Elementary
Your House Of Pizza
Clarksville
Clarksville Library
Ionia
Applebee’s
Bellamy Creek
IMAX
Young's Chevrolet
Big Boy
Biggby Coffee
Boyce Elementary
Coldwell Banker
Commission on Aging
DHS
Dollar General
Dood Jewelry
El Mariachi's Mexican Grill
Michigan One Credit Union
Geldhofs
Independent Bank
Ionia County Health Dept
Ionia County Central Dispatch
Ionia County Court House
Ionia ISD
Lindas Corner Landing
Mane Stage Salon
NUVU Fuel
MTU
Olivera's
Portland Federal Credit Union
Rather Elementary
Renucci's
Sharper Image
Sozo Coffee
Spectrum Health/Pennock
SS Peter and Paul
Sun Title Agency
The Bowling Alley
The Right Door
Ventra
Walmart
YCD
Lake Odessa
Carbon Green Bio Energy Plant
Carl's Market
Cargill Kitchen Solutions
Family Dollar
Lake Odessa Library
Tru Value Hardware
Lake Odessa Village Office
Muir
Dollar General
Lumbermill Inn
Lyons
Lyons Twp Library
Portland
Architectural Metals
Fabiano's
Moe's Needle and Thread
Olivera's
Portland Party Store
Portland St Pats
Cornflux Brewery
Tri-County Electric
Wagon Wheel
Saranac
Dollar General
Herbrucks Poultry
Independent Bank
Joe's Place
Saranac American Legion
Saranac Library
Saranac Party Store
Saranac Schools
Saranac Village Office
SAM'S Saranac Area
Ionia
Belding/Ionia Masonic Lodge
Orleans
Dollar General
Oceana County
Hart
Family Financial Credit Union
Oceana Eagles
Dollar General (Polk Road)
Hairporte
Fifth Third Bank
Huntington Bank
Dave’s Party Store
Open Hearth Grille
Dollar General (State Street)
Gray & Company
Shelby State Bank
Hart VFW
Hansen’s Foods
Lakeside Rehab & Fitness Center
Family Dollar
Hart Public Schools
Michigan State Police Post
State Farm
Springstead Law Office
Golden Eatery-Mears
Hart Village Market
Auto Zone
Shelby
Shelby State Bank
Cherry Hill Super Market
Woodland Farm Market
Shelby Pharmacy
Shelby Public Schools
Images Salon
Stony Lake Store
Stony Lake Bar
New Era
Veltman Hardware
Meyers Chevrolet
New Era Elementary
Dollar General
Pentwater
Bella Designs Salon
Pentwater School
Dollar General
Rothbury
Rothbury Hardware
Double J
Dollar General
Van Patten General Store
Hesperia
David Allen Motorsports
Taylor Bridge Store
Huntington Bank
Independent Bank
Rusty Nail
Sparrow Carson City Hospital
Pentwater
Bella Designs Salon
Pentwater School
Dollar General
Walkerville
Family Dollar
Walkerville Schools
Dollar General
Montcalm County
Carson City
Carson City Public Library
Carson City - Crystal Public Schools
Dollar General
Huntington Bank
Independent Bank
Rusty Nail
Sparrow Carson City Hospital
Crystal
Blanchard Grocery
Crystal Lake Community Church
Crystal Library
Rainbow Gardens Roller Rink
Uptown Bar
Edmore
Dollar General
Edmore Public Library
Van's Auto and Lube
Edmore True Value Hardware
USA Trailer
Gowen
Dollar General
Spencer Township Library
Greenville
5/3 Bank
Acker Title
Advanced Auto
American Legion
Applebee's
Appliance Patch
Arby's
AT&T
Auto Zone
Beamers Tanning
Blake Hollenbeck Sales
Burger King
Caldwell Banker
Chamber of Commerce
City of Greenville
Club Fitness
Daggett's Auto Repair
Dicastal North America
Ed Koehn
Family Dollar
Fast Fix
Five Star Realty - Heather Jones
Flat River Brewing
Flat River Library
Flo's
Fred's
Fresh Start
Great Clips
Great Lakes Spas
Greenville Acres
Greenville Animal Hospital
Greenville Chiropractic
Greenville Community Church
Greenville Floral
Greenville Laundry
Greenville Moose
Greenville Pain Clinic
Greenville Public Schools
Greenville West Self Storage
Haans Bakery
HAIR
Hilltop Sports
Hometown Healthies
Huntington Bank
Jorgi's Market
Magnum Sports
Marvel Refrigeration
MCC-Greenville Campus
McNinch Chiropractic
McQueen Auto
Michigan One Community Credit Union
Mission Point of Nursing
NCG Cinema
Oriellys
Pizza Hut
Planet Fitness
Point Broadband
Premier Auto
Public Warehouse
Quad Graphics
Quality Collision
Reno Bar
St. Charles
State Farm - Frank Nerychel
Studio 91
Tenneco
Thomas & Co
True North Tavern
TSC
UPS Store
Walmart
Wendy's
Winter Inn
Howard City
Leppinks
Reynold's Township Library
Lakeview
Chapz Roadhouse
Dollar General
Family Dollar
Leppinks
McDonald's
Mckenna's Village Restauraunt
Mercantile Bank
Tamarack District Library
Tamarack Sports
Langston
Zerka's Store
North Rockford
Dollar General -14 Mile Rd
Sheridan
Sheridan Community Hospital
Sheridan Diner
Sidney State Bank
Sidney
Montcalm Community College
Sidney State Bank
Sidney Store
Sidney Tavern
Stanton
Dollar General - N Greenville Rd
Dollar General - N State St
Family Dollar
Langston Bar
Point Broadband
Stanton American Legion
White Pine District Library
Vestaburg
Dollar General
Mercantile Bank
Richland township library
