Toys for Tots | Here's where you can drop off toys in West Michigan

If you bought some toys to donate to a child in need this holiday season, here's where you can drop them off.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Members of the West Michigan community are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes located at local businesses.

At Christmas, the gifts are distributed to the less fortunate children in the community.

While Toys for Tots coordinators organize, run and manage the campaign, the ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys.

This year, toys can be dropped off at the following locations:

Kent County

East Grand Rapids Dept. of Public Safety

XD Power Fitness

Menard’s Stores

Weller Truck Parts

Bath Fitter

Greenridge Realty

Homewood Suites by Hilton Grand Rapids Downtown

WZZM 13 On Your Side

Ethos Day Spa

Vu Family Chiropractic

B&G Products.INC

B2 Outlets

C2AE

Gerber Collision

North Park Family Dental

Graff Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Family Farm and Home Stores

Caledonia Fire Department

Van Eerden Trucking

Byron Twp. Fire Dept.

Dutton Fire Department

Cutlerville Fire Department

American Legion Boat and Canoe Club

Plainfield Fire Department

Grandville Fire Department

Bridge Street Fire Station

Burton Street Fire Station

Chester Street Fire Station

Covell Fire Station

Division Fire Station

Martin Luther King Jr Fire Station

Kalamazoo Fire Station

La Grave Fire Station

Leonard Street Fire Station

Monroe Fire Station

Plainfield Fire Station

Holiday Pet Resort and Salon

Waterchase Apartments

Ameriprise

Full Armor Cycle LLC

Internal Medicine Pediatrics of West Michigan

Walker Ice and Fitness Center

Grand Rapids Township Fire Department

S. Abraham and Sons, INC.

Cascade Charter Township Offices

East Grand Rapids Branch, Kent District Library

Kent District Library Walker Branch

Kent District Library Alpine Branch

Kent District Library - Plainfield Township Branch

Berger Chevrolet

Michigan Turkey Producers

KPS Aquatics Center

Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool

Appletree

Kent District Library - Byron Twp. branch

Kent District Library - Grandville branch

Kent District Library - Kentwood Branch

Kent District Library - Gaines Township Branch

Pizzeria Grande

Kent District Library - Krause Memorial Branch

The Corner Bar

McShane & Bowie

Grand Rapids Lodge 34

Forever Dance Apparel

Affordable Hearing Clinic

Rant Insurance Group

Outer image Salon

Flowerland Stores

Montell Construction

Webster's Market Inc

Rowland Surplus Sales

Kool Chevrolet

Annas house

3 Gatos Brewery

Planet Fitness Locations

Toyota of Grand Rapids

Old Farm Shores Apts.

Lucky's Self-Serve Auto Parts

Weller Auto Parts

Service Professor

Burger King Restaurants

Patterson Ice Arena

Ada Fire

Cookie Cutters Haircuts

Jacobs Financial Services

Kent District Library - Amy Van Andel (Ada) Branch

Cookie Cutters Haircuts

Kentwood Fire Dept

Lake Michigan Credit Union

Douglas J Salon

Kent Pediatrics

Burr & Company

Poncho's Tacos

Honey Suites Salon

Bestside Bar and Grill

Cannon Township Fire Dept.

VanLaan Concrete Construction

Greyline Brewing Co.

Edward Jones Locations

Tanaz Hair Boutique and Day Spa

Central Turf and Irrigation Supply

Agape Plastics

Fratelli's Kitchen & Bar

Greenridge Realty

Studio 345 Salon

Adesanya Microbrewery

5 Lakes Brew Pub

HomeTown Pharmacy Locations

Compass Credit Union

Elders Appliance

Amazon Counter

Lumbermen's River City Discount

Rair

Boardwalk Condominiums

Grimco

Ritsema Associates

Units Moving and Portable Storage of Grand Rapids

United Rentals Power & HVAC

Eikenhout, Inc.

Picardy Wealth Management

Muffler Man Wyoming

Planet Fitness

RNR Tire Express

Sun Title Agency

Sharkey's Cuts for Kids

Paul Davis of West Michigan

Elvis Auto Service

Lafontaine Ford

Archival Brewing

Home2 Suites

Mission bbq

Ding Tea

MAPLE HILL GOLF

First Merchants Bank

Stanley Steemer Great Lakes

All KDL Branches

All Kent County Planet Fitness

All Kent County ChoiceOne Banks

All Kent County Burger Kings

All Flowerland Locations

All Grand Rapids Fire Stations

Muskegon County

For a complete list of drop-off locations, click here.

Newaygo County

AT&T Store Fremont

CBD Store of Michigan

Choice One Fremont

Compass Credit Union

Dollar General Bridgeton

Gerber Federal Credit Union Fremont

Karsten Financial Group–Raymond James

Sandy's Harley-Davidson Sport Center

Fremont Insurance

Fountain View Assisted Living

Fremont Cinemas

Choice One Grant

Shelby State Bank Hesperia

Sorry Mom's Tattoos

Choice One Newaygo

Gerber Federal Credit Union Newaygo

The Brook Newaygo

Family of God Community Church

RE/MAX River Valley

Newaygo Middle School

For a complete list of drop-off locations, click here.

Ottawa/Allegan/VanBuren Counties

Allegan

5/3 Bank

Ace Hardware

Allegan Comm Fed Cedit Union

Betten Baker Chevrolet

Burger King

Dollar General

Dr. L. Giovannucci

Edward Jones Investments

Family Dollar

Green Stone Farm Credit

High Point Apartments

Pizza Hut

Swan Lake Store

Thomas Street Clinic

True Value Hardware

Village Market

Allendale

Allendale Charter Township

Campus West Apartments

City2Shore Realty

Dollar General

Family Fare

Fix IT Computer

Grand Coney

GVSU Dept. of Public Safety

GVSU Laker Store - Marketplace

Lake Michigan Animal Hospital

Main St. Pub

Peppinos Pizza

Performance Plus Quick Lube

True Value Hardware

Walgreens

West Shore Services

West Wind Place

Bangor

American Legion

Arlington Trading Post

Bangor Banking Center

Bangor Branch Library

BH Chiropractic Clinics

Blinker's Restaurant

Church of Christ (We Care)

Harding's Market

Hometown Pharmacy

Pati's Shear Style

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Simpson Methodist Church

Bloomingdale

Bloomingdale Comm

Coopersville

Bekins

Betten Baker Chevrolet

Biggby Coffee

Busbee's Auto Repair

Choice One Bank

Coopersville Brewing

Coopersville City Hall

Coopersville Fire Department #1

Coopersville Reformed Church

Delly Belly Bakery

Fairlife Dairy

Family Dollar

Family Fare Supermarkets

Flextronics

Foreway Transportation

Fun and Sun RV

Ireland Chiropractic Clinic

NAPA

Robinson Dental

Setters Pointe Townhomes

Taskers Drug Store

Tractor Supply Co

Decatur

Decatur Family Dentristy

Tru Value Hardware

VFW

Village Market

Dorr

Centershot

Dicks Market

Dollar General

Dorr Library

Family Dollar

Huntington Bank

OMG Grill

Douglas

Century 21

Coldwell Bank / Woodland Realty

Douglas Police Department

Edward Jones Investments

Saugatuck Antique Pavilion

Vicky Family Diner

Fennville

Blue Goose Café

BP Station

Cranes Pie Pantry & Orchard

Fennville Childrens Museum

Fennville Rod & Gun Club

Fennville VFW

Fruitport

Johnson Auto

Village Inn

Gobles

Dollar General

Hometown Pharmacy

Neighbor's House Bar

Village Market

Grand Haven

43 North Apartments

5/3 Bank

58th District Court

Anna's House

Applebees

Bekins Audio/Video

Benchmark Mortgage

Brusveen Chiropractic

CoastGuard Station

Culvers

D&W

Edward Jones

Grand Haven EZ Mart

Haven Animal Hospital

Health Hutt

Highway Inn

Integrity Tax Group

Jost International

Jumpin Java

Kirby Grill

Klingle Homes

Lake Michigan Credit Union

MediLodge at the Shore

MMPC G.Haven Pediatrics

Multi-State Insurance

Natures Envy Day Spa

Notos at the BilMar

Paisly Pig Gastropub

Panera Bread

Piper Lakes Apartments

Planet Fitness

Preferred Chevrolet

Preferred Chrysler Dodge

Preferred Ford

Prudential Clyde Hendriks

Purple Rose

ReMax

Righteous Cuisine

Robbins Nest Apartments

Russ' Restaurant

Rykes Bakery

Schindlbeck Law, PLLC

Semlow Chiropractic

Shoreline Vision

State Farm

The Haven at Grand Landing

Timber View Apartments

W.M. Antique Mall

Z Tire

Grand Junction

Family Dollar

Gun Lake

Sand Bar & Grill

Hamilton

Bill's Blue Lantern Auto Parts

Dollar General

Hartford

Artes & Crafts

BH Chiropractic Clinics

Dollar General

Hair Forum

Hillards

Hillards Corner Lounge

Holland

5/3 Bank

AAC Credit Union

Advance Auto Parts

All About You Chiropractic

Allstate

American Health Community

American Legion Post

Applebee's

Appledorn

Ardor+Grit

At Home Realty

BAM

Barber Ford

Baumann & DeGroot

BB2 outlet store

Beechwood Inn

Bella Homes - Remax

Blain's Farm and Fleet

Boat Service & Outfitters

Boatwerks Restaurant

Bob Evans Restaurant

Bredeweg Tax

Bremer & Bouman

Burger King

Careerline Tech Center

Carini Realty

Carpe Latte

Charles Schwab & Co

Chropractric good life

City Flats Hotel

Clear View Apartments

Commercial Flooring

Community Choice CU

Compaan Door & Operator

Country Inn

Cricket Wireless

Cross Fit

Crown Honda Motors

Crown Motors

CVS

D&W Food Center

DAV

DeBoer Baumann & Co.

Devon Self Storage

Dollar General

East Holland Vet

Edward Jones Investments

Elks Lodge

Enviro-Clean

Environmental Health

Estate Sales Whse

Family Fare Supermarkets

Family Farm and Home

Family Fitness

Fifth Third Bank

Firehouse Subs

Five Below

Fleetwood Electronics

Fogg Chiropractic

Freedom Village

General Dollars

Gerber Collision

Gilden Woods Daycare

Gordon Foods

Graafschap Hardware

Graphix Signs & Embroidery

Hagerty Logistics

Healthy Holland

Holland Aquatic Center

Holland Fire Department

Holland Hydrophonic

Holland Moose Lodge

Holland Police Department

James Street Inn

Joe 2 Go

Koops Inc.

Lakeshore Janitorial Services

Lakewood Family Medicine

Lighthouse Title

Lincolnshire Party Store

Macatawa Area Express

Major Brands

Mapleview Animal Hospital

Marigold Family Dentistry

Michigan Pain Consultants

Muffler Man

New Holland Brewery

Nob Hill Again

Nolan Kramer Agency

Northgate Appliance

Northland Lanes

Old Navy

Ottawa Avenue Auto

Paisly Pig Too

Panera Bread

Papa Johns

Parkside Bible Church

Performance Motorsports

Performance Plus

Pincushuns Custom

Planet Fitness

Quality Car Wash - Northside

Quinn Hair Design

Rainbow Child Daycare

Raymond James

Russ' Restaurant

Rutherford and Associates

Salubrity Vida day Spa

Spectrum Health

Starbucks

Stout & Gordan Family Dentistry

The Healing Toadstool

The Reserve

Tulip City Beauty College

Tulip City Brewery

United Federal Credit Union

Urban Air Adventure Park

USMC Recruiting Office

VFW

Villas on Lake Macatawa

W.Michigan Community Bank

Walgreen's

Walmart

Warner Norcross & Judd

Waverly Meadows

West Marine

Westenbroek Mower

WHTC

Williams Kitchen & Bath

Wood Spring Suites

WSI Talent

Wyrick Auto

Hopkins

Hopkins Library

Main Street Bakery

Russo's

Hudsonville

5/3 Bank

B2 Outlet

Bradley Dykstra DDS

Burger King

F45 Training

Family Fare Supermarkets

Grand Rapids Harley

Great Lakes Family Dentistry

Hudsonville Chiropractic PC

Hudsonville City Hall

Hudsonville Lanes

Hudsonville Library

Mr Burger

Ottawa Area ISD

Ottawa County Health Dept.

Peoplelink

Performance Plus Quick Lube

Rainbow Grill

Shields Insurance

Signature Square

Spectrum Health

Sprinkles Donuts

The Laurels

Todd Wetzel Chevy

VanderLaan Funeral Home

Vitalies Restaurant

West Michigan Community Bank

Wing Doozy

Jamestown

Patnos Library

Zagers Pools and Spas

Jenison

5/3 Bank

Bob's Butcher Block

Family Fare

Fitness 19

Georgetown Auto Care

Gordon Food Service

Grand Rapids Auto Auction

HiTone Cleaners

Integrity Tax Service

McMahon Family Dental

MidCity Supply

Mike Folkert State Farm

Northuis Auto Repair

Palermo Pizza

Panera Bread

Peppino's Pizza & Sports Grille

Preferred Machine LLC

Sunset Manor Retirement

Valvoline Oil Change

W. Michigan Community Bank

Walgreens

Westenbroek Mower

Lawrence

Lawrence Southwest Feed

Lawton

Dollar General

Macatawa

Macatawa Yacht Club

Marne

Fence Row Furniture

Natural Choice Food

Martin

Dollar General

JC Wheeler Public Library

Ken Bleeker Insurance

Mattawan

Dollar General

Farmers Insurance

Happy Days

United Bay Community Credit Union

Moline

Leighton Library

Nunica

Crockery Creek Saloon

Hope Network Behavioral Health

Otsego

5/3

AppleTree Learning Center

Culvers Restaurant

Dollar General

Nulty Insurance Agency

Vicinia Gardens

W. M. Chiropractic Health

Paw Paw

Adams Funeral Home

Church of the Holy Spirit

Community Thrift Store

Huntington Bank

Little Caesars Pizza

PawPaw Rentals

Plainwell

Dollar General

Fireside Financial

Pizza Hut

Ransom District Library

State Farm Insurance

Steensma Lawn & Power

Sweetwater Donuts

Dollar General

Richland

Dollar General

Saugatuck

Douglas Gas & Oil (Marathon Gas)

Guardian Brewing Company

Saugatuck Fire

Saugatuck Pharmacy

Shelbyville

Family Dollar

Orangeville Tavern

Shelbyville Tavern

Weick's Grocery

South Haven

American Legion Post 49

S.Haven Moose Lodge

Spring Lake

Amys Hair Hideaway

Butch's Beef Burrito

Cruise and Travel Experts

Dollar General

Edward Jones

Fitness & Aquatic Center

I'move Physical Therapy

Lakeshore Chiropractic

Oak Crest /Cedar Villa

Orchard Market

West End Pilates

West Michigan Roof

Woodland Ridge Apartments

Wayland

Curly Cone

Dollar General

Ed Koehn Ford

Education Station

Family Dollar

Family Farm and Home

General RV

Green Acres Retirement

Gun Lake Casino

Hardings Market

McDuffs Bar

Robinson Family Dental

Rock and Bowl

VFW

Wayland Hotel

Wayland Union High

West Olive

Dollar General

Ottawa County Sheriff Dept

Sandy Point Beach House

Zeeland

5/3 Bank

Advance Auto Parts

Allied Business Services

Burger King

Comfort Family Dentistry

Creekside Middle School

Dollar General

Edward Jones Investments

Family Fare Supermarkets

KV Family Dental

Office Outlet / Company Store

OK Tires

Out of the box

VanHill Furniture

Vitale's

West Michigan Community Bank

Zeeland Community Hospital

Zeeland Lumber

Zeeland Police Dept.

Ionia County

Belding

BC Pizza

Belding American Legion

Belding Library

Dollar General

Ellis Elementary

Independent Bank

Leppink's

VFW

Skin City Salon and Tanning Studio

Woodview Elementary

Your House Of Pizza

Clarksville

Clarksville Library

Ionia

Applebee’s

Bellamy Creek

IMAX

Young's Chevrolet

Big Boy

Biggby Coffee

Boyce Elementary

Coldwell Banker

Commission on Aging

DHS

Dollar General

Dood Jewelry

El Mariachi's Mexican Grill

Michigan One Credit Union

Geldhofs

Independent Bank

Ionia County Health Dept

Ionia County Central Dispatch

Ionia County Court House

Ionia ISD

Lindas Corner Landing

Mane Stage Salon

NUVU Fuel

MTU

Olivera's

Portland Federal Credit Union

Rather Elementary

Renucci's

Sharper Image

Sozo Coffee

Spectrum Health/Pennock

SS Peter and Paul

Sun Title Agency

The Bowling Alley

The Right Door

Ventra

Walmart

YCD

Lake Odessa

Carbon Green Bio Energy Plant

Carl's Market

Cargill Kitchen Solutions

Family Dollar

Lake Odessa Library

Tru Value Hardware

Lake Odessa Village Office

Muir

Dollar General

Lumbermill Inn

Lyons

Lyons Twp Library

Portland

Architectural Metals

Fabiano's

Moe's Needle and Thread

Olivera's

Portland Party Store

Portland St Pats

Cornflux Brewery

Tri-County Electric

Wagon Wheel

Saranac

Dollar General

Herbrucks Poultry

Independent Bank

Joe's Place

Saranac American Legion

Saranac Library

Saranac Party Store

Saranac Schools

Saranac Village Office

SAM'S Saranac Area

Ionia

Belding/Ionia Masonic Lodge

Orleans

Dollar General

Oceana County

Hart

Family Financial Credit Union

Oceana Eagles

Dollar General (Polk Road)

Hairporte

Fifth Third Bank

Huntington Bank

Dave’s Party Store

Open Hearth Grille

Dollar General (State Street)

Gray & Company

Shelby State Bank

Hart VFW

Hansen’s Foods

Lakeside Rehab & Fitness Center

Family Dollar

Hart Public Schools

Michigan State Police Post

State Farm

Springstead Law Office

Golden Eatery-Mears

Hart Village Market

Auto Zone

New Era

Veltman Hardware

Meyers Chevrolet

New Era Elementary

Dollar General

Pentwater

Bella Designs Salon

Pentwater School

Dollar General

Walkerville

Family Dollar

Walkerville Schools

Dollar General

Montcalm County

Carson City

Carson City Public Library

Carson City - Crystal Public Schools

Dollar General

Huntington Bank

Independent Bank

Rusty Nail

Sparrow Carson City Hospital

Crystal

Blanchard Grocery

Crystal Lake Community Church

Crystal Library

Rainbow Gardens Roller Rink

Uptown Bar



Edmore

Dollar General

Edmore Public Library

Van's Auto and Lube

Edmore True Value Hardware

USA Trailer



Gowen

Dollar General

Spencer Township Library



Greenville

5/3 Bank

Acker Title

Advanced Auto

American Legion

Applebee's

Appliance Patch

Arby's

AT&T

Auto Zone

Beamers Tanning

Blake Hollenbeck Sales

Burger King

Caldwell Banker

Chamber of Commerce

City of Greenville

Club Fitness

Daggett's Auto Repair

Dicastal North America

Ed Koehn

Family Dollar

Fast Fix

Five Star Realty - Heather Jones

Flat River Brewing

Flat River Library

Flo's

Fred's

Fresh Start

Great Clips

Great Lakes Spas

Greenville Acres

Greenville Animal Hospital

Greenville Chiropractic

Greenville Community Church

Greenville Floral

Greenville Laundry

Greenville Moose

Greenville Pain Clinic

Greenville Public Schools

Greenville West Self Storage

Haans Bakery

HAIR

Hilltop Sports

Hometown Healthies

Huntington Bank

Jorgi's Market

Magnum Sports

Marvel Refrigeration

MCC-Greenville Campus

McNinch Chiropractic

McQueen Auto

Michigan One Community Credit Union

Mission Point of Nursing

NCG Cinema

Oriellys

Pizza Hut

Planet Fitness

Point Broadband

Premier Auto

Public Warehouse

Quad Graphics

Quality Collision

Reno Bar

St. Charles

State Farm - Frank Nerychel

Studio 91

Tenneco

Thomas & Co

True North Tavern

TSC

UPS Store

Walmart

Wendy's

Winter Inn



Howard City

Leppinks

Reynold's Township Library



Lakeview

Chapz Roadhouse

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Leppinks

McDonald's

Mckenna's Village Restauraunt

Mercantile Bank

Tamarack District Library

Tamarack Sports



Langston

Zerka's Store



North Rockford

Dollar General -14 Mile Rd



Sheridan

Sheridan Community Hospital

Sheridan Diner

Sidney State Bank

Sidney

Montcalm Community College

Sidney State Bank

Sidney Store

Sidney Tavern

Stanton

Dollar General - N Greenville Rd

Dollar General - N State St

Family Dollar

Langston Bar

Point Broadband

Stanton American Legion

White Pine District Library

Vestaburg

Dollar General

Mercantile Bank

Richland township library

For a complete list of drop-off locations, click here.



