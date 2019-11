Attention Montcalm County toy recipients: the date for toy distribution has been changed to Saturday, December 21. It will be held at the Greenville Armory from 8am to 1pm.

You MUST pre-register in order to receive toys. Here is the link to the registration page: https://montcalm-mi.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx.