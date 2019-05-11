PENTWATER, Mich. — If you, or someone you know, would like to make Christmas special for their family but need a little assistance -- you may be interested in registering to receive toys through Toys for Tots.

In Oceana County, anyone interested in receiving gifts this year needs to bring:

Birth certifications of children

Proof of income

Proof of Oceana County year-round residency (i.e.: rent receipts, property tax receipts, utility bills)

Registration is done at the Pentwater VFW, located at 8440 N. US-31 in Pentwater on the following dates and times:

Thursday, Dec. 5 from 2 until 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12 from 2 until 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m until 1 p.m.

Distribution will be Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the VFW.

Donations can be made at any of the white Toys for Tots collection boxes in a number of business throughout the county. If you would like to donate money so organizers can purchase toys, checks can be made out to:

Toys For Tots

c/o Jim Carlson

4093 N. Oceana Drive

Hart, MI 49420

If you're interested in volunteering, setting up or distributing toys call Jim or Shelia Carlson at 231-873-5039.

