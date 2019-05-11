PENTWATER, Mich. — If you, or someone you know, would like to make Christmas special for their family but need a little assistance -- you may be interested in registering to receive toys through Toys for Tots.
In Oceana County, anyone interested in receiving gifts this year needs to bring:
- Birth certifications of children
- Proof of income
- Proof of Oceana County year-round residency (i.e.: rent receipts, property tax receipts, utility bills)
Registration is done at the Pentwater VFW, located at 8440 N. US-31 in Pentwater on the following dates and times:
- Thursday, Dec. 5 from 2 until 7 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 12 from 2 until 7 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m until 1 p.m.
Distribution will be Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the VFW.
Donations can be made at any of the white Toys for Tots collection boxes in a number of business throughout the county. If you would like to donate money so organizers can purchase toys, checks can be made out to:
Toys For Tots
c/o Jim Carlson
4093 N. Oceana Drive
Hart, MI 49420
If you're interested in volunteering, setting up or distributing toys call Jim or Shelia Carlson at 231-873-5039.
