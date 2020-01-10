x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Toys For Tots

Toys for Tots registration is now open

It's that time of year again, and you can get help children in your community have a great Christmas.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you want to bring joy to children who are less fortunate than others for Christmas, it's time to sign up for Toys for Tots.

Each county in West Michigan does registration in its own way. To learn how to register in your community visit the Toys for Tots website

For more information or a way to donate, click here

RELATED: Santa Claus Girls forced to postpone operations due to COVID-19

RELATED VIDEO:

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.