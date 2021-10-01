Toys for Tots registration opens

Those interested can sign up on the Toys for Tots website. Registration closes Dec. 8.

The nationwide registration for Toys for Tots opened Friday, and those interested in receiving toys through the program are encouraged to sign up.

Toys for Tots is best able to determine their current inventory, what gifts are still needed to fulfill demand and the best way to distribute the gifts when people register for the program early.

To register, visit the Toys for Tots website here and click “Request a Toy” at the top of the page. Select your state and county from the menu. You will then be directed to a registration form for the program in your area.

Registration closes Dec. 8.

Businesses and organizations are also able to sign up to be a toy drop-off location. In addition, those interested in participating can donate or volunteer. More information can be found here.

Toys for Tots has been collecting and distributing donated gifts for children since its creation in 1947. The organization estimates that about 604 million toys have been donated since then.

