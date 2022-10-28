Schools needed to help with annual Toys for Tots campaign

The School Spirit Challenge officially begins on Monday, Oct. 31. The toys collected by each school will go to children in the same area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE is preparing for the big season of giving with our annual Toys for Tots campaign. Schools from all across West Michigan can register to help set up a collection drive for Toys for Tots.

Schools that sign up before Thanksgiving have a chance to win $1,300 during our live School Spirit Challenge show on December 9.

To learn more about the campaign or to sign your school up, email Catherine Behrendt at catherinebehrendt@13onyourside.com or call 616-559-1481.

