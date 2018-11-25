ALLENDALE, Mich. - On Sunday morning, the Meijer on Lake Michigan Drive hosted a Toys for Tots shopping spree.

The store donated $5,000, and volunteers purchased gifts for some of the difficult to serve age groups.

Local toy collection for Toys for Tots started in October, and it will run until mid to late December. At Christmas, the toys will be distributed to local social welfare agencies, church groups and other local organizations in order to distribute toys to children who are less fortunate.

A list of toy drop-off locations can be seen here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM