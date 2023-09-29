Looking to receive Toys for Tots this holiday season? Sign-up opens Oct. 1

Don't delay signing up. In 2022, organizers saw record need in some West Michigan counties. Registration ends December 1, 2023.

MICHIGAN, USA — We haven’t had Halloween yet and it’s time to look ahead to Christmas.

If you’re planning to apply to receive Toys for Tots for your children this holiday season registration opens Oct. 1.

The process has been simplified and all you have to do is visit Toysfortots.org, select your state and then your county.

Click on “Request a Toy” and fill out the form.

Registration ends Dec. 1 so do not delay!

In 2022, organizers saw record need in some West Michigan counties.

Once the collection boxes are out, we’ll let you know how you can donate to this year’s campaign.

