13 ON YOUR SIDE viewer drops off $3,000 worth of items for Toys for Tots drive

In Kent County, time is running out to drop off toys. Pickup from the designated drop-off sites is scheduled for the week of Dec. 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE had a special visitor show up at our studios Tuesday afternoon.

No, it wasn't Santa, but it might as well have been!

Marty Neely showed up in his bright red truck packed with more than $3,000 worth of toys for our Toys for Tots drive.

"There's a lot of families out there that can barely afford fuel and food. So we're putting food on the table instead of toys for kids, I'm sure," Neely said.

Neely said he hopes others will see this and do the same.

Even one gift can brighten a child's world this holiday season.

Members of the West Michigan community are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes located at local businesses.

While Toys for Tots coordinators organize, run and manage the campaign, the ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys.

In Kent County, time is running out to drop off toys. Pickup from the designated drop-off sites is scheduled for the week of Dec. 11.

Toy distribution in Kent County is set for Dec. 17.

For a list of locations across West Michigan, click here.

Big Toys for Tots donation 2022 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.