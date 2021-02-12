'You can see the spirit' | Meijer donates $5,000 to support Toys for Tots

Thursday, volunteers used that money to shop for toys at the Standale Meijer.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Meijer is stepping up to help Toys for Tots of Kent County in their time of need.

Toys For Tots is close to breaking the record for most kids registered to receive toys ever. But donations are slow to come in.

So Meijer donated $5,000 toward the effort.

Thursday, volunteers used that money to shop for toys at the Standale Meijer.

"Without community support, Toys for Tots can't happen," Toys For Tots Coordinator Jeff DeJonge said. "It's a completely community driven event. And without the community support, we wouldn't be here."

"Brings a lot of great joy to the store. You can see the spirit in the store of the spirit and our team members eyes, as well as leadership to be able to do that and provide that service for our customers," said Bill Pacheco, Standale Meijer Store Director.

Last year, Toys for Tots distributed toys to 9,500 kids in Kent County. The all-time record is just under 11,000 in 2010.

As of Nov. 28, more than 10,200 kids are registered for this year.

