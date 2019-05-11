ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Tree of Hope is one way you can help your neighbors this holiday season. North Kent Connect is once again looking for donations for their Christmas Store through the Tree of Hope.

The organization is asking for new unwrapped family clothing and household essentials. That includes things like:

Pajamas/nightgowns

Loungewear

Winter coats

Winter boots

Snow pants

Socks and underwear

Sheets and blankets

Pillows (standard)

Bath and hand towels

Toys

North Kent Connect

All year round you can make donations to North Kent Connect's food pantry. You can donate:

Low-sugar cereal

Pasta (all varieties)

Quinoa

Canned low-sugar fruits

Canned tomatoes

Canned vegetables

Laundry soap

Shampoo/conditioner

Baby wipes

Diapers in sizes 4, 5, and 6

Toilet Paper

North Kent Connect

You can drop off donations at North Kent Connect's location on Northland Drive NE, in Rockford. It is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Food and personal items are always free to NKC clients.

You can also donate online.

The organization prides itself of providing dignity to the people it serves, but allowing them to purchase items at a low cost at the Christmas Store. Clients will be able to buy the for between $1 and $5. When dropping off donations, make sure to mention your donations are intended for the Christmas Store or the food drive.

Donations for the Tree of Hope will be accepted through Monday, Dec. 9.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.