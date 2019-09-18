GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blandford Nature Center has many volunteer opportunities throughout the season and different options available for those who want to help out.

They have three volunteering groups. Registered Volunteers regularly help the organization, and have to go through a special registration process.

Service Groups are great for when a group of individuals (whether from an organization or a school) want to do something together. The third group of volunteers are public volunteers which is a great option for those who just want to sign up for a specific event and help out.

Right now, the organization is looking for volunteers to help out with their Harvest Festival. For more information on the Harvest Festival, click here.

To find out how to volunteer, visit Blandford's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .