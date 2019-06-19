GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The city of Grand Rapids has more than 6 dozen parks around various communities and it takes a lot of work to keep the parks looking beautiful and staying functional.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is hosting several volunteering and community events and would love if you could help keep our parks looking beautiful! Friends of Grand Rapids Parks will provide the tools, training and even food! All you need is yourself and be ready to do some great work!

