KENT COUNTY, Mich. — There are a lot of ways to get involved with your community, and it can sometimes be hard to know where to start. But you can find your perfect fit, or your "Volunteer Super Power" by taking a short quiz.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way has a lot of volunteer opportunities available. Their Volunteer Center is a hub for all things volunteering in Kent County. Their team connects people and groups with nonprofit agencies and schools who need their help. There is an entire database full of opportunities so you're sure to find one that fits your passion and skills and of course fits in your schedule.

Some upcoming volunteer opportunities include Bring the Basics Collection Drive and Operation United.

The Heart of West Michigan United way also facilitates large-scale events and community-wide collection drives.

