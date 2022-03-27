West MI non-profit needs tampon donations for schools

'I Support The Girls' provides free bras and menstrual products to shelters, schools and more in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — I Support The Girls is a non-profit that provides free bras and menstrual products for women. The Grand Rapids branch donates them to area shelters, food pantries, schools and more. There are 64 organizations and schools that receive the aid from I Support the Girls of Grand Rapids in West Michigan.

"It’s a matter of dignity for women who are struggling in different areas of their lives," said Emily Beggs, the affiliate director, "They don’t typically put themselves first. They’re just trying to get out of their situation."

Right now, Beggs said there is a big call for tampon donations for schools. Specifically, she hopes people can donate light and regular tampons for the younger girls.

"Our supply has been dwindled kind of recently," said Beggs.

To donate, you can view I Support The Girls of Grand Rapids Amazon Wishlist.

There are also a couple drop off location, which can be found on the group's Facebook page.

"So, we’re trying to normalize the fact you will get your periods, it’s ok," said Beggs, "It’s part of making you a woman."

