GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Molina Healthcare of Michigan is hosting the 'HOPE Winter Coat Giveaway' happening Saturday, November 3 in Grand Rapids. Thousands of brand new coats and other winter necessities will be given away to people in need. Attendees of all ages and sizes will have an opportunity to receive a coat while enjoying refreshments, entertainment and festive family fun. Guests must be present to receive a coat.

The Molina HOPE Coat Drive garnered thousands of new coats through the generosity of various partnering businesses and the public.

Molina employee volunteers and volunteers from local organizations will distribute the coats to pre-registered attendees and the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to the high volume of online pre-registrations, coats available for general distribution may be limited. The event is free, open to the public and media.

Other event activities available for children and families include:

• Free scarves, hats and gloves distributed by Magna International

• Refreshments and snacks

• Face painting and entertainment

• Dr. Cleo, Molina's feline mascot, greeting and taking photos with guests

• Local radio station Star 105.7 playing music and providing giveaways

Molina has hosted a Winter Coat Giveaway in Detroit since the program began in 2016 and this is the Company's first time hosting the event in Grand Rapids.

WHERE: Salvation Army KROC Center- 2500 Division Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

WHEN: Saturday, November 3, 2018 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit http://hope.molinahealthcare.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM