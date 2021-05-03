Over 40 Michigan legislators brave cold to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan

The polar plunge helped raise over $52,000 for Special Olympics Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday afternoon over 40 Michigan legislators and staff members braved the cold to take part in the 10th annual Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run Legislative Polar Plunge.

In previous years, participants would plunge into an icy, 4-foot-deep pool in front of the Capitol Steps. This year, due to safety precautions and guidelines, the size of the pool and format of the event changed as 50 socially-distanced “kiddie pools” filled with icy cold water were spread out on the Capitol lawn.

Over the past two-plus months, thousands of Virtual Polar Plunge participants across the state have raised more than $687,000 for Special Olympics Michigan - far surpassing the initial fundraising goal of $500,000.

The 2021 Legislative Polar Plunge saw its highest single-year fundraising total ever with just over $52,000 raised between its participants. In the 10 year history of the Legislative Polar Plunge, the event has now raised $311,000 for Special Olympics Michigan.

