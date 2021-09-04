Over $8M in federal funding to go toward West Michigan airports

Over $5M was awarded to Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation will be awarding $1,006,702 to Muskegon County Airport, $5,506,539 to Gerald R Ford International Airport and $1,617,904 to Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.

The funding will go toward improvements, as well as costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services and combating the spread of pathogens at the airports.

“These investments will make air travel safer and more reliable,” said Senator Stabenow. “It will help our communities rebound from the pandemic and encourage businesses to invest in the region and create jobs.”

Gerald R. Ford International Airport has already made significant changes to its day to day operations during the ongoing pandemic.

The airport began its Fly Safe, Fly Ford campaign back in June last year when it began to showcase its new cleaning practices. Since then it has opened an onsite, same day testing clinic for passengers.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.