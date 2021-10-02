Over half a million dollars in grants given to MI schools, districts for meal programs

“School meals are available to students across Michigan no matter if they are learning remotely or participating in a hybrid model."

The No Kid Hungry campaign recently announced nearly $509,000 in grants for 17 Michigan schools and school districts to support meal programs.

The grants were made in partnership with the Michigan Department of Education and are a part of the program’s continued effort to ensure all children in Michigan remain nourished and healthy. Due to the pandemic, food insecurity is at a high and more students are relying on the meals they get at school.

“School meals are available to students across Michigan no matter if they are learning remotely or participating in a hybrid model. These grants will help ensure students in Michigan continue to get the nutrition the need to learn during this difficult time,” said Allison Dela Cuesta, field manager for the No Kid Hungry campaign.

“We at No Kid Hungry are in awe of the phenomenal work of school nutrition staff. They have been at the front lines of this pandemic, working creatively and diligently to reach all of their students by offering curb-side pickup meals, delivering meals to bus stops or community centers, collaborating with community groups to offer additional family food boxes, and more.”

Below is a list of the recipients of this round of No Kid Hungry grants across the state:

Clare Public Schools

Delton Kellogg Schools

Leland Public School

Mancelona Public Schools

Manistee Area Public Schools

Mona Shores Public Schools

Shelby Public Schools

Wayne-Westland Community Schools

West Bloomfield School District

Westwood Community Schools

Mason County Eastern Schools

Clarenceville School District

Dearborn Public Schools

Reeths-Puffer Schools

Hamtramck Public Schools

Ypsilanti Community Schools

Northwest Community Schools

