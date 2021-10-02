Over half a million dollars in grants given to MI schools, districts for meal programs

The No Kid Hungry campaign recently announced nearly $509,000 in grants for 17 Michigan schools and school districts to support meal programs.
The grants were made in partnership with the Michigan Department of Education and are a part of the program’s continued effort to ensure all children in Michigan remain nourished and healthy. Due to the pandemic, food insecurity is at a high and more students are relying on the meals they get at school.
“School meals are available to students across Michigan no matter if they are learning remotely or participating in a hybrid model. These grants will help ensure students in Michigan continue to get the nutrition the need to learn during this difficult time,” said Allison Dela Cuesta, field manager for the No Kid Hungry campaign.
“We at No Kid Hungry are in awe of the phenomenal work of school nutrition staff. They have been at the front lines of this pandemic, working creatively and diligently to reach all of their students by offering curb-side pickup meals, delivering meals to bus stops or community centers, collaborating with community groups to offer additional family food boxes, and more.”
Below is a list of the recipients of this round of No Kid Hungry grants across the state:
- Clare Public Schools
- Delton Kellogg Schools
- Leland Public School
- Mancelona Public Schools
- Manistee Area Public Schools
- Mona Shores Public Schools
- Shelby Public Schools
- Wayne-Westland Community Schools
- West Bloomfield School District
- Westwood Community Schools
- Mason County Eastern Schools
- Clarenceville School District
- Dearborn Public Schools
- Reeths-Puffer Schools
- Hamtramck Public Schools
- Ypsilanti Community Schools
- Northwest Community Schools
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.