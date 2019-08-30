International Overdose Awareness Day is Saturday, August 31 and a Grand Rapids nonprofit is working to bring awareness to and honor those who have lost their lives from overdosing on drugs.

There will be two different events put on by the Grand Rapids Red Project on Saturday. The Muskegon event is from noon until 3 p.m. at Heritage Garden Park. The Grand Rapids event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Blue Bridge.

Both events will offer opportunities to become trained in overdose reversal and time to honor those lost.

Red Project Overdose Awareness Day is right around the corner! We are so excited... for the event and want to make sure you know how to get there! Our Muskegon Event, Saturday, Aug 23rd: 12-3pm at Heritage Memorial Garden on Western Ave!

International Overdose Awareness Day aims to not only raise awareness, but reduce the stigma around drug-related deaths. In Michigan, there is a large opioid epidemic that has resulted in more than 2,000 overdose deaths in 2017.

Just recently, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created a task force to tackle the issue. Whitmer has said her move will bring Michigan a step closer to ending the prescription-drug epidemic.

The task force will be lead by the state's chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and will focus on increasing access to medication-assisted treatment, reducing hard and targeting specialized populations like pregnant women and released inmates.

