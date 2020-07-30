Attempted break-in at Grand Rapids auto shop overnight

Two Meijer employees witnessed the break-in.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An auto shop on 28th Street is the latest victim of a string of break-ins early Thursday morning.

According to Grand Rapids Police spokesperson Raul Alvarez, it happened around 4:10 a.m.

Multiple suspects showed up to Christian Brothers Automotive, located at 1464 28th St. SE, and broke the window to one of the garage bay doors.

Alvarez said it doesn't appear the suspects were able to get in and were frightened off by two Meijer employees that happened to be in the parking lot.

Police did not have suspect or vehicle descriptions to share.

This comes after a recent string of car dealership and auto shop break-ins, many resulting in stolen vehicles.

Kent County Sheriff deputies said over the last few months more than 100 vehicles have been stolen from dealerships alone.

Authorities believe these cases are related, and are being carried out by a large group of young people -- the youngest being 14-years-old.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.