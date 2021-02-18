Overnight road closure for Michigan Street, Diamond Avenue

The overnight closure will allow the city to fix a water main break.

Sections of the intersection at Michigan Street and Diamond Avenue will be shut down Thursday night, according to the City of Grand Rapids.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Michigan St. will continue as a one lane each way. However, northbound traffic at Diamond Ave. will be closed.

Traffic should resume as normal by Friday morning.

