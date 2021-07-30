M-37 reopens after semi flips over Friday afternoon

Police say NB M-37 has reopened.

Update:

Police say NB M-37 has reopened to traffic and the semi has been cleared from the roadway.

No one was injured in the accident.

Original Story:

Emergency crews are working to clear the roadway on M-37 near Kent City after a semitruck flipped over. Police say the driver of the semi took the corner too fast, causing it to overturn.

NB M-37 going towards Newaygo is currently closed. M-46 West is open to traffic at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.