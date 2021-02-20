Overwhelming community turnout sells out West Catholic fish fry

West Catholic prepared 1,000 meals to give to the community, only expecting about 800 people to come.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On the first Friday of Lent, West Catholic High School sold out of their famous fish fry in just under two hours.

The fish fry started at 4:30 p.m. and ran out of food just after 6 p.m.

People near the front of the line say they had been waiting for nearly 45 minutes. The line of cars wrapped around the entire school and down Bristol Avenue.

People turned away were given vouchers for the following Friday.

West Catholic has always had a drive-thru option, but due to the ongoing pandemic, drive-thru is the only option this year.

