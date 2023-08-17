Owner of chihuahua that was killed after husky attack and the community seek accountability

While community members are quick to post on social media about loose dogs, authorities say they can only do so much when reports are not made.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It has been a week since a chihuahua was attacked in its own yard by two huskies that had escaped from their home. Nyla, the chihuahua was in need of life-saving surgery, but died from her condition just after being taken home by her family.

The huskies that were seen on camera attacking the chihuahua caused a stir among community members again when it was shared that the dogs had escaped from their home once more.

Authorities said they received a call, but it was placed after the incident, making it so animal control could not respond to the scene while the dogs were still loose.

"It needs to be reported when it's happening, that's the best way to do it. If it's a incident that's already occurred, obviously, we can take the report and do the investigation, but clearly, and especially with loose dogs, it's best if we catch the dogs while they're out and loose," said Lt. Wheeler from the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Stacey, the owner of the Chihuahua who asked to only be referred to by her first name, urges people to call animal control before posting in these situations.

"Really just report it. You have to report it. If you don't report it, there's really not too much they can do. So instead of going to Facebook, you can still do that, of course, to alert other people, but first report it to your animal control," said Stacey.

She also says says something needs to be done, to hold the husky owners accountable and for the huskies themselves, but hopes the solution involves them being in an environment where it is harder for them to escape.

"I never want animals to get put down, I really don't. I love animals, I don't want that," Stacey said.



"The state law, it's a misdemeanor, if you let your dog run at large, gets loose, it's unleashed or are unlicensed. In the city of Grand Rapids, they currently have their own animal ordinance. And if it's cited by someone that works for the city, they could be cited for a civil infraction," said Lt. Wheeler.

Wheeler also says that the consequences for loose dogs attacking another dog or person are a case-by-case basis, "the dog could be deemed dangerous. This is a whole court process that has to be gone through."

If a dog is deemed dangerous, then the owners could be made to surrender their dog.

Travis, who also asked to only be referred to by his first name, was with his family in the area and is familiar with the huskies, as he said he spotted them loose outside again on Wednesday, and posted to social media.

"I thought that it would be best to inform the community and let them know that the Huskies are on the loose again, so that everybody can bring their small animals inside," said Travis, who wants accountability from the owners for what he describes as a regular occurrence of the huskies escaping, but also says that the huskies have been typically friendly.

"It seems like this is a semi weekly occurrence. It shouldn't happen multiple times a week. It's understandable that dogs will get out, but this is way too common. So I would like to see accountability from the owners."

