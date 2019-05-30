WYOMING, Mich. — The owner of Charley’s Chips in Wyoming says he would never sell an unsafe product he wouldn’t eat himself.

“These are really, really good,” says Charley’s Chips owner Jim Raredon, crunching on one of his chips. “I’m not going to sell it if it is not good.”

The State Department of Agriculture & Rural Development has ordered a recall of Charley’s Chips and Salsa. The department says the Wyoming production facility is not inspected or licensed and consumers should not eat the food.

Raredon says he moved to the Wyoming location three weeks ago and admits he started producing chips and salsa before the premises were inspected or licensed.

“I made the mistake of not having the license, I admit that.” he says.

But Raredon claims there is nothing wrong with his products and his facility meets sanitation standards.

“There are not any problems with the sanitation,” he insists. “They haven't inspected the facility yet. What was implied was that somehow some people might be sick or something. I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve worked with the state for a long time. I’ve never had any issue whatsoever. No one can get sick from eating these chips.”

Raredon says his license expired over the last year when he was recovering from cancer and he stopped production. He says it could take a month before his facility is inspected, fees paid, license issued, and Charley’s Chips are back in the stores.

“I have to get the confidence back of the public,” he says. “That is going to be difficult. The thing that will get me through this is the loyalty of the customers that will still but the product.”

