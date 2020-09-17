Owner sought after drone nearly collided with Aero Med

Spectrum said the drone was hovering over the rooftop landing site low enough that a crew member could capture it.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is looking for the owner of a drone that nearly collided with a Spectrum Health Aero Med helicopter recently.

It happened while Aero Med was trying to land at Butterworth Hospital. According to a press release from Spectrum, the drone was hovering over the rooftop landing site.

Spectrum said the drone dropped low enough that an Aero Med crew member was able to grab it. The owner of the drone is not yet known.

Aero Med reported the incident to the local air traffic control and filed a report with the FAA. The drone captured was a Mavic Mini Ultra Light 249g.

Aero Med and North Flight Aero Med conduct approximately 1000 landings annually at the Butterworth Hospital helistop, primarily transporting injured and sick patients. This incident is the closest encounter an Aero Med aircraft has had with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The helicopter was landing to pick up a medical team.

“Our transport crew was fortunate that this drone did not hit our aircraft,” said Tiffany Obetts, Aero Med director. “This drone was in the area illegally and a collision could have been devastating. Anyone who operates a drone has to do it safety and understand and obey no fly zones.”

FAA regulations state that when emergency aircraft are arriving, departing or otherwise occupying any airport, heliport, helistop or any emergency landing zone, UAV are prohibited from operating within a 5-mile radius of these sites.

According to the American Association of Air Medical Services, the ability of piloted aircraft to see small UAVs in ample time to avoid them cannot be presumed. They are simply too small, are often travelling too fast and are virtually invisible. Responsibility to see and avoid aircraft must rest with UAV operators.

Anyone with information about this drone is asked to contact the local FAA office at 616-954-6657. More information about flying drones is available on the FAA's website.

