Owners of Charlie's Family Grill charged with arson, insurance fraud

Wrapping up a 6-month investigation, Newaygo County investigators issued multiple felony arson and insurance fraud charges against the restaurant's co-owners.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Two men who co-own a White Cloud restaurant that burned down earlier this year are now accused of intentionally setting the blaze.

They're also accused of committing insurance fraud.

After Charlie's Family Grill in White Cloud caught fire in March, it took about six months for investigators to send their case to the Newaygo County Prosecutor's Office.

The White Cloud Police Department said the prosecutor's office has since approved multiple felony arson and insurance fraud charges against David Robinson and Ryan Robinson.

The pair were arrested and lodged in the Newaygo County Jail.

Investigators believe there is the possibility that more people were involved, and more people could be charged in the future.

If anyone has information that could help detectives, you're asked to contact the White Cloud Police Department at 231-689-1696 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

