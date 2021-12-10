Oxford Education Association president releases statement: ‘No answers will take away this pain’

Oxford Education Association President Jim Gibbons said that the quick actions of teachers, support staff and administrators likely saved lives during the shooting.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — In a statement released Friday, Oxford Education Association President Jim Gibbons thanked community members for “the massive outreach and support” following the events of Nov. 30 at Oxford High School (OHS).

Gibbons is an OHS educator. He is married to anther OHS teacher and is also the parent of an OHS student. He said the pain of the last 11 days has been “immense.”

“I want to thank the first responders who rushed to our aid last week and the law enforcement officials who have worked through the aftermath, including those who are working to learn exactly what happened,” Gibbons said.

“All of us want answers – but no answers will take away this pain, which is why I’m so appreciative of recent comments that the outcome of these investigations needs to focus on ensuring we know what happened so we can learn from this tragedy.”

The statement comes days after a mass shooting at Oxford High School. Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old student, is accused of opening fire at the school, killing four fellow classmates and injuring seven others, including a teacher.

Gibbons said that the quick actions of teachers, support staff and administrators likely saved a lot of lives during the shooting.

“One of the things we are learning is that the active shooter training and quick action of teachers, support staff and administrators in Oxford High School saved lives last week,” Gibbons said. “When my colleagues are ready, we will tell those stories, both so our community can heal and so that others can learn how best to deal with the unthinkable if it happens to them.”

Gibbons went on to say he has spoken with his counterparts in Parkland, Newtown and other schools who have also fallen victims to “senseless acts of violence.”

“My colleagues and I are now part of an unwanted fellowship of educators,” Gibbons said. “But together, with our friends, family, and colleagues here across Michigan, we will move ahead and ensure our students have a safe space to succeed and thrive in the years ahead.”

