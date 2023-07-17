Paddock Place closes temporarily for renovations

The East Hills restaurant and event space has paused regular dining until a planned reopening on Oct. 9.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — An East Hills restaurant is closing its doors for regular dining this summer to make way for renovations and improvements.

Paddock Place, part of The Gilmore Collection, is suspending restaurant operations Monday, July 17, the company said.

The pause will give staff time to revitalize the kitchen and dining rooms, improve on aesthetics, overall guest experience and the capabilities of the culinary team, The Gilmore Collection said.

"We appreciate the support of our loyal customers throughout this temporary closure," said Gilmore COO, Michael Gee. "We look forward to welcoming everyone back to an exceptional dining experience in October.

Paddock Place will remain open for scheduled special events.

Gee said staff will be transitioned to positions within The Gilmore Collection until the scheduled reopening on Oct. 9.

