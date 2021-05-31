Parade motorcycle driver rides in honor of late husband

Linda Sanabria lost her husband, Jesus, to COVID-19 in November.

WALKER, Mich. — Linda Sanabria has a special name for riding her motorcycle.

“It’s therapy," she says. "We call it wind therapy.” But she’s not used to driving alone. She lost her husband, Jesus, to COVID-19 in November.

“He was a giver, and I am trying to give back in honor of him.”

A Purple Heart veteran, Jesus was shot five times while serving in Vietnam. The two would go for rides together all the time. Linda says the first few times she rode solo were difficult.

“I just kind of tooled around the neighborhood and stayed local, because I had to pull over a few times and cry,” she said.

Tears or not, Linda says she won’t be the only one on that bike this Memorial Day.

“I know he’s with me," Linda says, motioning to the bike. "I hear the little noises.”

Linda says she plans to bring Jesus’ remains to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for their final ride together.

