Parent shares update on son who was dragged by car

Colin Rogers, 17, was dragged by a car after an altercation over a vape pen sale in June and has been in the hospital since the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich — A parent of the 17-year-old who was dragged by a car after an alleged altercation over the sale of a vape pen has provided a positive update on social media.

Colin's mother, Pat Rogers, shared the update on Friday to the Cedar Springs Community Strong group on Facebook.

In the post, she shared some positive updates to Colin's condition after he had been put in a medical coma after the incident.

Rogers shared that her son has been responding to external stimuli and that the medical team is impressed and happy with Colin's progress.

"This morning the neuro lady came by... and when she pinched his shoulder he swatted her hand away with force and attitude lol. Surprised us both. It was a nice laugh," Rogers wrote in the post.

Colin suffered a shoulder separation, broken bones and brain swelling from being dragged alongside a car.

Rogers says that she knows her son recognizes her when she is in the room with him.

"When I lay my hand on his chest when his vitals are going up I KNOW it calms him because his numbers immediately go back down. He knows who I am I KNOW that!!!!," she wrote.

These are positive developments in Colin's recovery, having been listed as still in critical condition weeks after the incident.

Two teens were charged in the alleged assault in June.

One teen is charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful use of an automobile and driving without a license.

The other is charged with unlawful use of an automobile and tampering with evidence.

The two teenagers charged are between the ages of 15 and 17, so their identities will not be released.

Deputies say a group of teenagers had been standing next to a vehicle driven by a 15-year-old when an argument broke out, allegedly about the sale of a vape pen.

Colin was then dragged alongside the vehicle as it left the area. He was later found on the road with critical injuries by first responders and taken to a hospital.

Colin's dad, Clay Rogers tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that Colin was helping his friend get his vape pen back, which the other teens had allegedly taken the day before, in exchange for $20.

But the vape pen given to them wasn't as nice as the previous one so Colin reached his hand inside the car and then the driver took off at full speed. When the car turned onto the road is when Colin flew and was badly hurt.

"I have mixed emotions. I was a teenager one time, but I didn't do anything to hurt anybody," said Clay. "Five seconds; you stop the car and he breaks his arm and gets hurt. I can understand that. Ten seconds becomes a cognitive thought. Cognitively even as a minor you could have subjectively stopped yourself. You did not wish intent onto somebody else. 15 seconds; you're a POS."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.